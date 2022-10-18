Read full article on original website
Remembering Your Roots: University of Findlay Alumnus, Taren Sullivan ’18
Written by University of Findlay graduate student, Jenna Simon. For many aspiring college athletes, choosing which school to further pursue their athletic career can be a difficult choice. However, this was not the case for the former player of the Oilers Men’s Basketball team and 2018 alumnus, Taren Sullivan. Originally from Lima, Ohio, Sullivan attended the University of Findlay from 2014 to 2018. Sullivan had previously visited the University before committing to play here. While on the visit, Sullivan said that he “felt really relaxed and it felt like home.” Due to the size of the campus, Sullivan said that “it felt good just knowing that you get to know everyone personally,” especially the professors in the small class setting. For these reasons, Sullivan made the easy decision to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay.
Oilers Protect the Sink | Take Down SVSU
Findlay, Ohio- The University of Findlay's men's and women's swim and dive teams competed today, Saturday, Oct. 22 in their home opener against Saginaw Valley State University. Both the men and women finished atop of the leaderboard, outscoring the Cardinals on the day. Men. The Oilers, who are ranked seventh...
Years Later, Theta Chi Alumnus Che Brindle ’98 ’13 is Still Involved
Written by University of Findlay graduate student, Olivia Hyatt. From the first time walking through the arch to the last, the University of Findlay leaves a lasting impact on its students. This impact will last for many years, and for alumnus Che Brindle ’98 ’13, the impact was enough for him to make an impact on other UF students. Brindle attended the university as an undergraduate Environmental Hazardous Materials Management major from 1994 to 1998, and then returned later to earn a master’s degree in the same field in 2013. After completing both degrees, Brindle has spent a great time giving back to the Theta Chi Fraternity.
UF Partners with YMCA to Expand Youth and Adult Tennis Programming
Findlay, Ohio – On Friday, Oct. 21, the University of Findlay announced a new level of partnership with the Findlay YMCA. The Findlay YMCA's Youth Tennis program is returning in November in partnership with UF. Limited adult tennis programming returned in September and will be expanded further in November as well.
Oilers Drop Road Contest to Walsh
Findlay, Ohio – The University of Findlay volleyball team traveled east tonight, Oct. 21 for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) matchup against Walsh University. Findlay fell to Walsh 3-2 (19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 19-17). Findlay moves to a 14-11 overall record and falls to 10-2 in conference play. Meanwhile, Walsh moves to 12-9 on the season and 7-7 in the G-MAC.
