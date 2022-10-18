Written by University of Findlay graduate student, Jenna Simon. For many aspiring college athletes, choosing which school to further pursue their athletic career can be a difficult choice. However, this was not the case for the former player of the Oilers Men’s Basketball team and 2018 alumnus, Taren Sullivan. Originally from Lima, Ohio, Sullivan attended the University of Findlay from 2014 to 2018. Sullivan had previously visited the University before committing to play here. While on the visit, Sullivan said that he “felt really relaxed and it felt like home.” Due to the size of the campus, Sullivan said that “it felt good just knowing that you get to know everyone personally,” especially the professors in the small class setting. For these reasons, Sullivan made the easy decision to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay.

