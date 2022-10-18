Read full article on original website
Mothers of Congenitally Ill Babies Deserve Better than Abortion | Opinion
Mothers deserve compassion, encouragement, and the truth that elective abortion is neither merciful nor medically necessary.
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
What An Early Pregnancy Looks Like: Doctors Explain Viral Photos
Photos taken of pregnancy tissue removed from the uterus at four to nine weeks look nothing like the image anti-abortion activists would have you imagine.
With homicide a leading cause of maternal death, doctors urged to screen pregnant women for domestic violence
CNN — Two researchers are urging health-care providers to educate and screen pregnant women about intimate partner violence, as women in the United States are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or postpartum than to die of common obstetric causes such as high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis.
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Meet the Black Woman Opening a Birthing Center to Save the Lives of Black Moms and Babies
A former Detroit public health official launched new initiatives geared towards saving the lives of birthing mothers and their newborns. Leseliey Welch leads two initiatives to serve underrepresented communities. The first organization, Birth Center Equity, offers capital and operational funding for birth centers around the U.S. Welch and her team...
parentherald.com
Ultrasound Shows How Fetuses React to Foods Their Moms Eat
According to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England, babies in the womb smiled after they ate carrots but scowled after their moms ate kale. The study offers a rare glimpse at how fetuses respond to flavors in real-time. The researchers gave the participating pregnant women capsules that contained powdered versions of the two foods.
MedicalXpress
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
EverydayHealth.com
What It’s Like Working as an Abortion Doula
While the term “abortion doula” may not be widely known, these care workers have been around for a long time. Simply put, abortion doulas offer various forms of support to people as they go through the process of ending a pregnancy. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, figuring out how to obtain an abortion has become harder in some parts of the country, which could make the role of abortion doulas more valuable than ever — but also riskier.
Washington Examiner
Pro-lifers provide care and help every day for mothers and babies, before and after birth
A tired old trope seems to keep resurfacing in the abortion debate. “You have no empathy (for women),” a woman told Live Action founder Lila Rose, who was discussing abortion on The Dr. Phil Show. Rose, unruffled, replied that “abortion is devastating to a woman’s mental health. Nobody talks about it.” She was going to say more, but, ironically, she was cut off by the same audience member who a moment earlier had accused her of lacking care and empathy for women.
Column: Let’s be clear: There is no such thing as ‘abortion up to the moment of birth’
Recently, politicians and commentators have used the phrase “abortion up to the moment of birth.” This phrase is intentionally misleading; there is no such thing. Worse, it exploits personal tragedy for political gain. Abortions after 21 weeks, which is about halfway through pregnancy, are very rare. In Michigan,...
heckhome.com
Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women with Serious Social Consequences
The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade amounts to nothing less than a shameful, sweeping, right-infringing decision that will have life-changing, even life-threatening, consequences for women and others who may become pregnant. The decision revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion and profoundly affected the survival of women...
