Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Yardbarker
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Young NBA Star Might Find A Second Life With The Jazz
Everyone expected the Utah Jazz to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. That may end up being the case and the Jazz could sit at the bottom of the West when 2022-23 comes to a close. But there is no doubt that their season got...
Yardbarker
Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse: 'Maybe' one SEC coach can beat me in H-O-R-S-E
Vanderbilt basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse knows a thing or two about basketball, and it's not just the mental aspect of the game either. If you're too young to remember, take a look at this list of accomplishments from Stackhouse:. Drafted third overall out of North Carolina by the Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman roasts Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' reference: 'I bet he knows when a new map drops'
There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
Yardbarker
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE
The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL
Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
Yardbarker
Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach
The Houston Texans' only win of the season thus far has come on the road, so in that instance, a trip to Las Vegas might do them some good. The last time we saw the Las Vegas Raiders they were on a collision course with their third-straight road loss of the year, and have had a bye week since to let those frustrations either dissipate or fester.
Yardbarker
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson out; Brett Rypien gets Week 7 start for Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been ruled out of the team’s game on Sunday afternoon versus the New York Jets. It looks like the lat injury Wilson has been dealing with for much of the season has led to a new shoulder injury that is expected to sideline the nine-time Pro Bowler this weekend. NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Saturday morning.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos receiving trade calls for WR Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2020, has had a turbulent career struggling to meet high expectations. The former Alabama star hasn't made a Pro Bowl catching five touchdowns in three seasons. Denver's revolving door at the quarterback position contributed to Jeudy's struggles. He's played with six different quarterbacks...
Yardbarker
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
Comments / 0