Steelers’ Chase Claypool reportedly ‘available,’ receiver-needy Packers named as likely suitor
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is reportedly “available” ahead of next month’s NFL trade deadline with the Packers seen as his strongest suitor.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers work out 5 players, including 3 wide receivers
The Green Bay Packers reported workouts for five players on Tuesday, including three wide receivers. Of the five, one signed: Safety Innis Gaines returned to Green Bay on the practice squad. The other four players to work out for the team on Tuesday: receiver Jeff Cotton (Idaho), receiver Ty Fryfogle...
Green Bay Packers get much-needed positive update
The Green Bay Packers received a much-needed positive update on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN, wide receiver Randall Cobb will miss “multiple weeks” due to an ankle injury he suffered in Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. This is a positive...
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks
The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation. Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss...
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey
The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss
The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.
