Green Bay, WI

atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers get much-needed positive update

The Green Bay Packers received a much-needed positive update on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN, wide receiver Randall Cobb will miss “multiple weeks” due to an ankle injury he suffered in Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. This is a positive...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation. Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game

The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey

The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

