Garden Grove Participates in National Prescription Drug Takeback Initiative

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Garden Grove Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Pills can be disposed of at the Garden Grove Police Department, located at 11301 Acacia Parkway. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

In April 2022, Americans turned in 360 tons (721,093 pounds) of prescription drugs at over 4,000 sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, visit DEATakeBack.com.