Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox Locations

For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.

Following are dates, times, and locations of Vote Centers in Garden Grove.

Saturday, October 29 through Friday, November 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center, 13641 Deodara Drive

West Haven Park, 12252 West Street

Saturday, November 5 through Monday, November 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chapman Hettinga Education Center, 11852 Knott Street (drive-thru option)

Garden Grove Courtyard Center, 12732 Main Street

CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, 12442 Knott Street

Dimond & Shannon Mortuary, 10630 Chapman Avenue

Edgar Park Meeting Room, 6202 Cerulean Avenue

Garden Grove Host Lions Club, 9860 Larson Avenue

Our Redeemer Church, 12301 Magnolia Street

The Registrar of Voters will also provide a one-day pop-up voting booth on Saturday, October 29, in the parking lot in front of Garden Grove City Hall, located at 11222 Acacia Parkway, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visit www.ocvote.com or www.ggcity.org/city-clerk/election-information for more information.