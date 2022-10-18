ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 volunteers needed Saturday

About 30 more volunteers are needed for Saturday’s Rotary Do Days — the first major communitywide service days organized in Greater Cincinnati since the pandemic. More than 200 volunteers are already signed up at 17 local nonprofits for activities on Friday and Saturday — coinciding with national Make A Difference Day.
