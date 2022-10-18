Read full article on original website
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
America’s Most Dangerous States
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide. Historically, the UCR has provided […]
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
KSLTV
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
(CNN) — Tower Rock — a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis — is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot.
The real life of Tutankhamun uncovered in All About History 122
Inside All About History 122: Discover what Tutankhamun, boy king of Egypt, was really like.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank
The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals
Tuberville spoke at a pro-Trump rally in Nevada on Saturday ahead of the November midterm elections. The NAACP called the comments "flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening."
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
It has lain within a burial chamber, undisturbed, for thousands of years. Now a remarkable Egyptian sarcophagus has emerged from deep beneath the sands near Cairo, to the excitement of archaeologists, who describe it as a hugely significant “dream discovery”. The giant granite sarcophagus is covered in inscriptions...
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
St. Louis police department resignations stack up as leaders sound the alarm: 'reaching critical mass'
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has lost about 819 officers since 2017, with more and more leaving in recent years following the defund the police movement, data show.
