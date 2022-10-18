Read full article on original website
The GOP thinks inflation and gas prices could be winning issues in Calif. district
Republicans have made inroads with some Latino voters, especially in Texas. But California Latinos have not swung as much. Now, concerns over inflation and gas prices are playing big in one California congressional race. It's the state's Latino-majority 22nd district, and both candidates are running to the center. From member station KQED, Marisa Lagos reports.
