Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive
We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
Roe on the ballot: How Michigan could show the rest of America how to save abortion rights
“Is the Dobbs effect fading?”That was the question that Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked at the beginning of last week as Democrats and Republicans headed into the final stretch before next month’s crucial midterm elections.If you ask pundits in Washington, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”. Common assumptions in the DC political sphere, backed up by polling from legacy media outlets, argue that the twin issues of inflation and the economy as a whole will always take precedence over what many incorrectly dismiss as “culture war” issues like abortion rights.But in Michigan, where activists have charted a path to...
Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out
For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
Rubio and Demings spar over inflation and abortion in fiery Florida Senate debate
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, dueled over inflation, abortion rights and immigration Tuesday night in what is expected to be their only debate before the election. The hourlong debate held at Palm Beach State College was punctuated by persistent interruptions and insults as the...
Democratic Analyst and Clinton Advisor James Carville Warns Dems Their Focus on Abortion is Going to Cost Them
For most of the summer, Democratic candidate after Democratic candidate has tried desperately to rally voters around the SCOTUS reversal of Roe vs Wade. However, poll after poll shows it isn’t working.
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
Rubio and Demings tackle abortion and guns in first and only debate
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings fired off their positions on abortion, voting access and gun control during a heated debate Tuesday night. Why it matters: Demings and Rubio's debate — their first and only of Florida's U.S. Senate race — marks one...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save Democrats in the face of economic concerns
When the Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade in late June, Democrats had a prediction.
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
Washington Examiner
Democrats stake midterm election hopes on Supreme Court’s abortion decision in
In the months since the U.S. Supreme Court issued what many consider its most significant decision in five decades, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (overturning the court’s earlier creation of a fictitious “constitutional” right to abortion in Roe v. Wade), the nation has inched closer to the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Abrams scorched for suggesting abortion alleviates inflation: ‘Positively ghoulish'
Conservatives slammed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for implying that aborting children alleviates the strain on household finances.
Republicans who support abortion rights are fighting for their political future
A Pennsylvania statehouse race is testing whether the GOP’s last abortion rights supporters can survive post-Roe
Washington Examiner
Just two more senators: Harris urges Democrats to polls for abortion rights
At a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a version of a speech she has made again and again in recent weeks as she crisscrosses the country to rally Democrats to the ballot box in November. “We got a lot to get done in the next...
