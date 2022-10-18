ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
Salon

This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive

We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
The Independent

Roe on the ballot: How Michigan could show the rest of America how to save abortion rights

“Is the Dobbs effect fading?”That was the question that Politico’s Playbook newsletter asked at the beginning of last week as Democrats and Republicans headed into the final stretch before next month’s crucial midterm elections.If you ask pundits in Washington, the answer seems to be a resounding “yes”. Common assumptions in the DC political sphere, backed up by polling from legacy media outlets, argue that the twin issues of inflation and the economy as a whole will always take precedence over what many incorrectly dismiss as “culture war” issues like abortion rights.But in Michigan, where activists have charted a path to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out

For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
INDIANA STATE

