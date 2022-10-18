Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Idaho angler lands record trout
HENRYS LAKE, Idaho — An Idaho angler has been granted the state catch and release record after reeling in a 36-inch rainbow-cutthroat hybrid trout from Henrys Lake. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, Hailey Thomas of Rigby hooked the 36-inch long monster on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably surpassed the prior record – a 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho
“Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn The post Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
(The Best) Bad Reviews of Idaho Haunted Houses
It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Best States for Living Alone?
If you’re like me and you’re single in Idaho... it’s likely that you live alone. In which case, it might also be time to consider adopting a new furry friend — it's the perfect time of year for that! But anyway, when it comes to living alone in Idaho, it's more common than you think – check this out 👇
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho
The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
uiargonaut.com
OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves
Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
Is it Legal to Help and Keep an Injured Hawk in Idaho?
We all have had that moment when we see an injured animal on the road. There is so much wildlife in Idaho, specifically in the Magic Valley, that it is common to see many wild animals as you drive down the road. Often these animals flying and crossing the roads make it across safely, but there are times that they don't make it, and drivers don't see them and clip them. When these animals get hit and break a leg or a wing it is hard to watch as they can't go on their way as they please. When you see these animals hurt and unable to get home, what is the right thing to do, and are you allowed to help?
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Idaho Wildlife Officials Asking Public to Help Crackdown on Hunting License Fraud
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a recent survey asked Idaho sportsmen and women what they viewed as the most severe and egregious wildlife violations - from fishing without a license, to spotlighting, to killing wildlife outside of legal seasons and more. One of the top responses may come as a bit of a surprise to some: license fraud.
Where to Ride and Experience Horses in Idaho
It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, "horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans."
Why Mark Wahlberg Needs To Ditch Nevada And Move to Idaho
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to making headlines. Perhaps a more modern term to describe his popularity is that he's an expert at going viral. The actor, producer, writer, and business owner is always on a big or little screen promoting his latest project in whatever form. Mr. Wahlberg shocked...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho to ban public drag show performances
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the Idaho State Journal, a bill prohibiting public drag show performances will be introduced in the upcoming Idaho legislative session. This bill would ban all drag performances from any public venue in Idaho including drag queen story events in public library’s. Idaho Family...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1