The Chronomat has served as a showpiece for Breitling’s technical achievements since it first appeared in 1941 and debuted the brand’s patented rotating slide rule technology. Since then, we’ve seen numerous iterations showcasing Breitling’s innovations, from the first automatic chronograph to the brand’s first in-house caliber. Today, Breitling builds on this tradition with the addition of three new variations of the Chronomat, each more groundbreaking than the next. First in the lineup, we have the new Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Super Chronomat Automatic 38. While Breitling is known for its versatility, offering a range of builds to suit every wrist,...

15 MINUTES AGO