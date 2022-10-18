Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
Hypebae
ASICS Took Over Amsterdam's NXT Museum with 'Uplift' Installation
To commemorate World Mental Health Day, ASICS brought its efforts in promoting wellbeing awareness to NXT Museum in Amsterdam for a one-day only pop-up installation. Constructed as an immersive display across the dedicated space, the brand’s Uplift Experience aimed to give visitors, tastemakers and local media a feel for its audio-visual activation. Chiming into its ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ motto, the hub of education exemplified how movement can increase positive mental health with contemporary dancers performing against the floating digital graphics.
thesource.com
Joe Freshgoods and New Balance Launch ‘Performance Art’ Collection with New 993 Sneakers
The latest campaign from Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, “Performance Art,” also directed by the longtime collaborator, is the last chapter of a full-color story that drew inspiration from vintage and pastel palettes. Brand ambassadors Storm Reid, Jaden Smith, and Zach LaVine are featured in the marketing video and speak about how they express their creativity and give back to their communities. Other eminent musicians, actors, and artists are also included in the promotion. Starting on Oct. 21, 2022, the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 993 will be marketed globally for a suggested retail price of $200 USD.
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Harper's Bazaar
When fashion meets art: the most iconic collaborations of all time
Lobster dresses, pretend boutiques and bags invaded by wide-eyed Sootsprites, wonderful things can happen when fashion and art collide. In celebration of Frieze, we are shining a spotlight on our favourite artist-designer collaborations, from Louis Vuitton’s desire-inducing capsules to a crustacean-emblazoned gown. Below, we round up some of the...
Hypebae
Marques'Almeida Resort SS23 Takes Cues From the Memphis Design Movement
Marques’Almeida showcased its Resort Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Porto, fusing its womenswear and kidswear offering for the first time. Drawing inspiration from the Memphis design movement, the collection sees M’A move towards new silhouettes and introduce new fabrics, taking cues from ’80s design aesthetics. Fusing a vibrant color palette with bold, graphic prints, SS23 is full of oversized, exaggerated silhouettes, tactile fabrics and leather accents. Standout pieces include the leather point bras, deconstructed shirting and spiky, textured jumpers.
Grand Palais’s Director Departs for Fondation Cartier Ahead of First Art Basel Fair in Paris
Chris Dercon, the head of the Grand Palais in Paris, will depart his post to become director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, a contemporary art space created by the eponymous French luxury goods company. Dercon’s departure comes ahead of the first edition of Paris+, par Art Basel, which will open later this month and is the latest in a series of art fairs operated by the prominent Swiss company. Paris+ will take place in the Grand Palais Éphémère, the temporary venue of the Grand Palais, which is undergoing renovations with plans to reopen in 2024. To obtain a venue...
Max Mara Unveils Permanent Artwork at Brand’s Milan Flagship
MILAN — Max Mara is making sure its flagship here is one of a kind. The Italian fashion brand, collaborating with the founding family’s contemporary art museum Collezione Maramotti, on Tuesday unveiled a site-specific artwork created by French artist Eva Jospin and called “Microclima.”More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumFederica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Inside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti' Jospin created a metal glasshouse on the top floor of the store that is both intimate yet also in strict relation with the outdoors. The entrance of the boutique is on the central shopping street Corso Vittorio...
Inside Dr. Martens and Slam Jam’s First Collaboration
For their first collaboration, Dr. Martens and cult streetwear retailer Slam Jam explored the intersection between functional workwear and its adoption by electronic music subcultures. The two parties teamed up to rework the British shoemaker’s 1461 leather style with influences from construction workers’ uniforms, such as custom molded vamps and sidewalls nodding to protective footwear as well as reflective detailing winking to high-vis jackets. Sidewall eyelets, screw-off aglets, a black-on-black heel loop and Dr. Martens’ trademark yellow stitching complete the style, which is also embossed with Slam Jam’s (Un)corporate Uniforms branding.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi...
travelnoire.com
Gucci Takes Over Luxury Hotel The Savoy With Luggage Collection
Gucci has taken over the UK’s first-ever luxury hotel, The Savoy. The famous luxury brand is using the Savoy Tea Shop to showcase its latest luggage collection on the ground floor of the famous hotel for the next three months. The installation celebrates Gucci’s contribution to travel luggage and...
hypebeast.com
Jean-Michel Basquiat's Iconic Paintings Spruce Up Samsonite's Classic C-Lite Luggage
Jean-Michel Basquiat created paradigm-shifting artwork during his brief and brilliant career, and though he died in 1988 his estate has kept his memory alive with tributes, retrospectives and plenty of branded product collaborations. The latest of these product collaborations is a link-up with suitcase maker Samsonite, who has brought two of Basquiat’s most iconic artworks to their C-Lite luggage.
Complex
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
Building Blocks: Burberry Collaborates With Minecraft on a Special Game
LONDON — Game on for Burberry. The luxury British brand has partnered with Minecraft, one of the bestselling video games with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Burberry RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Burberry entered the gaming space in 2021 with Mythical Games and continued the collaboration for a second time this summer. The in-game adventure by Burberry and Minecraft is called “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” and it will be released on Nov. 1, complete with a special capsule collection available for customers to shop digitally within the game and in...
theindustry.fashion
Coca-Cola to close Covent Garden concept store in December
Coca-Cola is reportedly set to close its London flagship concept store in December 2022. The retail location first opened in April 2022 and was the first of its kind in Europe, offering a range of limited-edition apparel collections, exclusive designer collaborations, gift items, and unique drinks. The store features exclusive...
Breitling Just Added 3 New Watch Designs to Its Best-Selling Chronomat Line
The Chronomat has served as a showpiece for Breitling’s technical achievements since it first appeared in 1941 and debuted the brand’s patented rotating slide rule technology. Since then, we’ve seen numerous iterations showcasing Breitling’s innovations, from the first automatic chronograph to the brand’s first in-house caliber. Today, Breitling builds on this tradition with the addition of three new variations of the Chronomat, each more groundbreaking than the next. First in the lineup, we have the new Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Super Chronomat Automatic 38. While Breitling is known for its versatility, offering a range of builds to suit every wrist,...
Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.
Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
Sebastian Manes Steps Down from Selfridges, Heads to Chrome Hearts
LONDON — There are more changes afoot at Selfridges, which was sold to Central Group and Signa Holding in a deal that closed in August. WWD has learned that Sebastian Manes is leaving his role as buying and merchandising director for women’s, kids and accessories.More from WWDPaco Rabanne RTW Spring 2023Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2021Paco Rabanne RTW Spring 2021 Manes, who joined Selfridges in 2004 and took on his current role in 2011, will be moving to the U.S. to join Chrome Hearts. During his tenure Manes was instrumental in shaping Selfridges’ fashion buy and merchandising. He helped to fill the Corner Shop...
Clean Beauty for the London Masses: Oh My Cream’s Big British Expansion
LONDON — French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her...
A Land Rover With Spanish Flair Is Listed on Fourbie Exchange
This Santana Land Rover has been fully recommissioned, and is headed to auction. If you’re looking for a unique, but familiar, name plate to add to your vintage off-roading collection, this 1987 Land Rover Santana “110” 2500 DL is ready for your bid. This example is Land Rover Santana’s version of the Land Rover 110, and it is a low-mileage example you can bid on via Fourbie Exchange. Originally a vehicle used on a nut farm in Spain, the imported Land Rover is a fully-capable off-roader.
Prada Mode Heads to Dubai Linking Again With Damien Hirst
MILAN — Prada Mode is headed to Dubai with a reprise of Damien Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation. The format, which consists of a social club created to provide members with art programming, late-night music performances and dining, will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at the ICD Brookfield Place, a skyscraper designed by Foster + Partners in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre, already home to international corporations as well high-end restaurants and bars.
Comments / 0