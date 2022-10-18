Read full article on original website
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart
Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole Django Unchained story
Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained. The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.
Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
One month after her star-studded bay shower, Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child—a baby boy—with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The now mother-of-two shared the news on her Instagram, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."
