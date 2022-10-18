Daredevil's Charlie Cox On Making His Marvel Hero Funny For She-Hulk, And Whether That'll Continue In His Own Series

Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’ in New “Jimmy Cooks” Music Video
Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week. The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new “Jimmy Cooks” music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage’s birthday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhen We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind ConcernsLizzo Says Supreme Court "Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights" With Roe v. Wade DecisionBlink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album. The Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation) is the pair’s latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second. Watch Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” video and check out the album announcement below. This story previously appeared on Billboard.com. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
msn.com
Sports World Reacts To The Adam Sandler Movie News
Adam Sandler already made the sports world happy this year by starring in Netflix's "Hustle." Judging by the latest report from Deadline, it sounds like he has at least one more sports move left in him. Sandler is expected to star in a film produced by Netflix and the Safdie...
Comments / 0