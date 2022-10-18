ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy