Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons
After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice'—But Named His Replacement Years Ago
Blake Shelton has confirmed he is leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons and told fans: "I've been wrestling with this for a while."
