Read full article on original website
Related
polk-county.net
Garbage Collection Recovery Plan Implemented in East Polk County
Bartow, Fla. (October 21, 2022) — Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division is working with their contracted hauler in East Polk County, Waste Management, Inc. to recover missed collections. Missed collections spiked in Polk in recent weeks but have been returning more normal service this week. According to...
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Harmful blue-green algae found in Polk County lake
Health officials are urging Polk County residents and visitors to be careful in and around a lake located west of Haines City.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
polk-county.net
Polk County Road Closure Roundup
Bartow, Fla. (October 19, 2022) — Heavy construction projects countywide continue to slow Polk drivetimes. Mt. Pisgah Road north of County Line Road (Hardee/Highlands) near Fort Meade remains closed until Wednesday, October 26 as crews repair a washout that undermined a portion of the northbound travel lane. Traffic is being detoured along Berquist Road and County Line Road to U.S. Highway 17 to bypass closure and work zone.
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta developer working in 190 build-to-rent units in Manatee County
An Atlanta real estate developer has bought 20 acres of land in Bradenton and plans to construct 186 built-to-rent townhouses on the site. RangeWater Real Estate, which declined to disclose the cost of the project, is expecting to begin work later this fall, with the first residents moving in October 2023.
plantcityobserver.com
Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts
Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
Comments / 0