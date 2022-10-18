ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

polk-county.net

Garbage Collection Recovery Plan Implemented in East Polk County

Bartow, Fla. (October 21, 2022) — Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division is working with their contracted hauler in East Polk County, Waste Management, Inc. to recover missed collections. Missed collections spiked in Polk in recent weeks but have been returning more normal service this week. According to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
polk-county.net

Polk County Road Closure Roundup

Bartow, Fla. (October 19, 2022) — Heavy construction projects countywide continue to slow Polk drivetimes. Mt. Pisgah Road north of County Line Road (Hardee/Highlands) near Fort Meade remains closed until Wednesday, October 26 as crews repair a washout that undermined a portion of the northbound travel lane. Traffic is being detoured along Berquist Road and County Line Road to U.S. Highway 17 to bypass closure and work zone.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts

Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL

