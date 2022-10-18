Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
‘We have a new capacity for pain’: comedian Rob Delaney on life after the death of his son
Not long after the death of his son, Henry, the American comedian Rob Delaney attended a scuba-diving course with his wife, Leah. The course took place in a pool in Soho, London. Before students submerged, an instructor listed all the things that could go wrong, and warned that at least a few of them would panic. Delaney did not. Underwater, he thought of Henry, and of how much closer to him he felt 12ft below the surface. If Delaney were to die here, in a central London swimming pool, in some curious scuba accident, well, that would be OK. “We would share one more thing together,” he writes in A Heart That Works, a memoir that charts Henry’s illness and death, and the period of grief thereafter. “And that would be fucking great.”
The Passenger and Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy review – still apocalyptic after all these years
Published a decade and a half ago, The Road might have aptly concluded Cormac McCarthy’s extraordinary career in fiction. What better way of bowing out than with a novel that imagined, in horrifying verisimilitude, the end of all things? But no! Nearing his 90th birthday, McCarthy has returned with two linked novels: one relatively substantial and typical, and the other – presented as a coda and published a month later – spare, sinister and radical.
