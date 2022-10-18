Eddie Howe wants to make Newcastle a nightmare to play against.The Magpies head coach has presided over a fine start to the new Premier League campaign which has seen his side lose just once in 11 outings – and that to a last-gasp goal at Liverpool – and win three of its last four games to sit in sixth place in the table.They cemented that elevated status with a 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday evening which lacked much of the attacking flair they have shown previously, but demonstrated an admirable organisation and grit to extend their unbeaten run to...

18 HOURS AGO