BBC
Kynan Isaac: Stratford Town defender given 10-year ban for involvement in FA Cup spot-fixing
Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac has been banned for 10 years for his part in spot-fixing during an FA Cup tie. The 29-year-old played for the Southern League club in a 5-1 defeat by Shrewsbury Town in November 2021. It was later alleged he was deliberately booked as part of...
BBC
Rhys Norrington-Davies: Sheffield United defender a World Cup concern for Wales
Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is a World Cup fitness concern after suffering a hamstring injury during Sheffield United's defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday. Norrington-Davies, 23, was carried off after just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 loss to the Sky Blues. United boss Paul Heckingbottom says the Blades will...
‘There is a ceiling’: Eddie Howe hits back at Jürgen Klopp’s Newcastle comments
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has reacted to a claim from Jürgen Klopp that the club ‘can do what they want financially’
Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees come unstuck at St James' Park
Player ratings as Newcastle face Everton at St James' Park
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to Thursday's visit to west London - but the heavy loss at Craven Cottage proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who relieved the 42-year-old of his duties not long after the final whistle.
ESPN
Steven Gerrard out as Aston Villa manager after 3-0 defeat to Fulham
Steven Gerrard is out as Aston Villa manager, the club announced Thursday following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," a Villa spokesperson said in a statement. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood released on bail
Player, 21, has been charged with attempted rape, assault and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour
SkySports
Wasps and Worcester Warriors woes: Exeter Chiefs boss Baxter defends RFU over process
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has defended the Rugby Football Union over its treatment of Wasps and Worcester and questioned what other punishment the two financially-stricken clubs could have expected. The Gallagher Premiership is in crisis after Wasps followed Worcester into administration on Monday when all 167 players and...
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat
Eddie Howe wants to make Newcastle a nightmare to play against.The Magpies head coach has presided over a fine start to the new Premier League campaign which has seen his side lose just once in 11 outings – and that to a last-gasp goal at Liverpool – and win three of its last four games to sit in sixth place in the table.They cemented that elevated status with a 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday evening which lacked much of the attacking flair they have shown previously, but demonstrated an admirable organisation and grit to extend their unbeaten run to...
Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after woeful start to Premier League season
Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa just 11 games into the Premier League season and a little over an hour after the club’s dismal defeat to Fulham. Villa have endured a tough start to the season and the result left the side 17th in the table following a run of one win in nine Premier League games.As Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the travelling supporters turned on Gerrard, chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again” to the former Liverpool captain.And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed...
Marlie Packer to captain Red Roses for first time in Rugby World Cup game
Marlie Packer will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with South Africa. The 2014 World Cup-winning flanker will pack down alongside Poppy Cleall and Morwenna Talling in the back-row. The fly-half Zoe Harrison will be vice-captain of head coach Simon Middleton’s side, who have the chance to seal top spot in Pool C and the most favourable route in the knockout phase.
SB Nation
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started the game not well at all, with Brentford repeatedly eviscerating our makeshift right flank and causing all sorts of problems with their high press. Our goal continued to live its charmed life thankfully, with the home side wasting tremendous chances repeatedly inside the first ten minutes, with the Blues also surviving a penalty shout (would’ve been harsh, but still).
