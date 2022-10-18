Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.

