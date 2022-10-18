Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil
It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Bridge City High School Alumni Association to honor Distinguished Alumni
Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.
Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening
The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
Crisis in the Classroom: Vidor ISD addresses teacher shortage with new program on campus
VIDOR — We've reported a lot on the teacher shortage that's plaguing Southeast Texas and the nation. And, aggravating the situation is the lack of solutions. However, Vidor ISD is working on a remedy to recruit teachers from its own backyard. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan shows us how...
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, Vidor
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, of Vidor, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1957, she was the daughter of Jack Butler and Jonell Mcmurray. Deborah tried to collect as many of the little chicken what nots that she could....
Whoa! This Crazy Texas Bridge Made The Scariest Bridges In America List
I'm not surprised that this TEXAS bridge is on a list of SCARIEST bridges in America!. So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas.
Lumberton proving to be a force this season
LUMBERTON, Texas — We have reached the playoff push for high school football teams in the Lone Star State. U in Lumberton the Raiders are well on their way to the postseason, but they have bigger goals. The L-Train is currently in sole possession of first place in 10-4A-Division...
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary
GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
TxDOT details SH 73 closure this weekend in Port Arthur
Port Arthur motorists need to be aware of a road closure this weekend. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, SH 73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH 347 will be completely closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. The closure lasts through Monday at 5 a.m. due to construction. Officials...
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
JASPER over WEST ORANGE-STARK—The Bulldogs have an unblemished record in District 9-4A while the Mustangs are struggling just to have a possible shot at the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed. This situation will probably be intact when this contest concludes in the Piney Woods Friday night. LITTLE...
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, Orange
Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Hollier. Mattie was born in...
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, Orange
Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2022, at Focused Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at April Sound Church in Montgomery, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Dowen Johnson. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on...
TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 delays today in Orange County
ROSE CITY — More Interstate 10 delays are expected today for local motorists. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound in Rose City is down to one lane of traffic until 9 p.m. today (Oct. 19). The lane closure is due to concrete repairs. Expect possible delays,...
Road Closure Alert: HWY 73EB from Savannah Avenue to Twin City Hwy.
PORT ARTHUR–SH73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM and lasting through Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5:00 AM due to construction. Please use an alternate route.
