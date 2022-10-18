ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil

It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
PORT NECHES, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

Bridge City High School Alumni Association to honor Distinguished Alumni

Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Deborah Ann Strother, 65, Vidor

Deborah Ann Strother, 65, of Vidor, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1957, she was the daughter of Jack Butler and Jonell Mcmurray. Deborah tried to collect as many of the little chicken what nots that she could....
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

Lumberton proving to be a force this season

LUMBERTON, Texas — We have reached the playoff push for high school football teams in the Lone Star State. U in Lumberton the Raiders are well on their way to the postseason, but they have bigger goals. The L-Train is currently in sole possession of first place in 10-4A-Division...
LUMBERTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary

GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT details SH 73 closure this weekend in Port Arthur

Port Arthur motorists need to be aware of a road closure this weekend. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, SH 73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH 347 will be completely closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. The closure lasts through Monday at 5 a.m. due to construction. Officials...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

Kaz's Fearless Forecast

JASPER over WEST ORANGE-STARK—The Bulldogs have an unblemished record in District 9-4A while the Mustangs are struggling just to have a possible shot at the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed. This situation will probably be intact when this contest concludes in the Piney Woods Friday night. LITTLE...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
therecordlive.com

Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, Orange

Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Hollier. Mattie was born in...
ORANGE, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, Orange

Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2022, at Focused Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at April Sound Church in Montgomery, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Dowen Johnson. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 delays today in Orange County

ROSE CITY — More Interstate 10 delays are expected today for local motorists. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound in Rose City is down to one lane of traffic until 9 p.m. today (Oct. 19). The lane closure is due to concrete repairs. Expect possible delays,...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

