Kankakee, IL

NBC News

Teen dies after collapsing while singing solo in Chicago choir event, family says

A 17-year-old boy died unexpectedly after he collapsed as he was singing a solo at a choir event last week in Naperville, Illinois, his family and officials said. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School, was performing Friday at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he collapsed, NBC Chicago reported.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?

CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
fox32chicago.com

When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?

Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shocking video shows gunman carjacking a driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway

Video emerged on social media this weekend of a man carjacking a driver while armed with a rifle on an expressway near downtown Chicago. The footage shows three people running out of a car that was apparently involved in an auto accident along the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway just north of the Stevenson Expressway. Then one of them, wearing a black ski mask and toting a large weapon, tries to carjack passing vehicles.
CHICAGO, IL

