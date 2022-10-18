Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Teen dies after collapsing while singing solo in Chicago choir event, family says
A 17-year-old boy died unexpectedly after he collapsed as he was singing a solo at a choir event last week in Naperville, Illinois, his family and officials said. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School, was performing Friday at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he collapsed, NBC Chicago reported.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
fox32chicago.com
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
fox32chicago.com
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Denise WIlliams Can’t Keep Her False Stories Straight; No, She Was Never Appointed As VAC Secretary –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – So desperate to vote on Veterans Assistance Commission business, Denise Williams came up with another false statement on how she can continue voting during the October 14, 2022, meeting. This time, she claims she was “appointed as secretary by the commission president...
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
cwbchicago.com
Shocking video shows gunman carjacking a driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway
Video emerged on social media this weekend of a man carjacking a driver while armed with a rifle on an expressway near downtown Chicago. The footage shows three people running out of a car that was apparently involved in an auto accident along the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway just north of the Stevenson Expressway. Then one of them, wearing a black ski mask and toting a large weapon, tries to carjack passing vehicles.
Comments / 0