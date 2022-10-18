Read full article on original website
Linda Dale Olsen
Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on September 25th, 2022, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on January 2nd, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School. After graduating high school, she married Rocky Shelton in 1976 and had three children together. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and then made their home in a suburb of Tyler, Texas. Linda loved to cook and grill for her family, loved Asian food and fortune cookies – but she superstitiously made someone else read her fortune aloud! She was also quite the handywoman and could fix just about anything. Linda is survived by her three children, Melanie Zied (Adeb), Clint, and Cody; her mother, Elidia Olsen, brothers Wade (Carrie), West (Brenda), and Clay; her sister Wendy John (Jace); and grandchildren Omer Zied, Kasim Zied, Ali Zied, and Dayton. A short committal service for Linda’s urn will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11 am, at the Charles C. Olsen plot in the old section of the Safford Cemetery. She’ll be laid to rest next to her father.
Valley Telecom’s broadband expansion nets accolades for Safford, Thatcher, Willcox
WILLCOX — Safford, Thatcher, Willcox and Sunsites are now known as Smart Rural Communities, thanks to Valley Telecom. Valley Telephone Cooperative was recently named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association. Smart Rural Community is a national network of communities powered by innovative...
Ruth Powell Elementary School 1Q Honor Roll
Paxton Coombs, Maximiliano Hernandez, Andalyn McBride, McKenzie Mortensen, ReathynRandels, Calissa Rhodes, Anna Roach and Weston Williams. Addison Baldwin, Peyton Bennion, Oliver Cheney, Chloe Christopher, Jayson Enrico, Ledger Gardner, Kyleigh Lamb, Bruce Lines, Ananiah Moore, Maverick Mortensen, Lucey Mullenaux, Jaylee Peck, Marisol Quintero, Maddax Reyes, Cooper Rogers, Ryan Starner and Gracie Ticer.
County P&Z recommends denial of code change for marijuana growing
SAFFORD — Despite expressing a desire to update the county’s zoning code, the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend denial of a change to the code. As continued from last month’s meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request from Geronimo property...
Graham County property taxes due Nov. 1
SAFFORD — Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, now has the 2022 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection. First half taxes are delinquent after November 1st. Interest accrues at a rate of 16% per year pro-rated monthly. If the full year tax is paid on or before January 3, 2023, no interest is charged.
Jail Booking Report for September 28 – October 17
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 28 – Oct. 17, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Open house, art sale to help Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry
SAFFORD — An IreneSophia Art sale will assist those needing help with groceries this month. Artist Irene Schmoller will open her house Saturday as a fund-raiser for Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry. Available for purchase will be hand-woven natural fiber scarves, towels, table linens and baby blankets; plus...
Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
