Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) win their first road game of the season. Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in the second half for the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3). But it wasn’t enough to prevent Cal from losing its third straight game. Penix led Washington on three straight TD drives in the second half. He found McMillan wide open in the front of the end zone to give the Huskies the lead for good and added a 36-yarder to Richard Newtown on another third-down pass later in the fourth to make it 28-14.
5A Playoffs Roundup: 10/21
WOODS CROSS, Utah-Chris Cook had touchdown runs of 29 and 63 yards and Mack Kelson threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Crew Erickson as the No. 23 Wasatch Wasps edged No. 10 Woods Cross 28-27 Friday in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Kelson added a 27-yard touchdown run for the Wasps in victory. Kelvan Malepeai ran for three scores in defeat for the Wildcats. Wasatch next visits No. 7 Spanish Fork in the 5A second round Friday. For all the latest on this game and all things Wasatch High School sports, tune into Crossing the T’s on 94.5 The Peak and hebervalleyradio.com Saturday at 8:00 am.
