BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) win their first road game of the season. Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in the second half for the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3). But it wasn’t enough to prevent Cal from losing its third straight game. Penix led Washington on three straight TD drives in the second half. He found McMillan wide open in the front of the end zone to give the Huskies the lead for good and added a 36-yarder to Richard Newtown on another third-down pass later in the fourth to make it 28-14.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO