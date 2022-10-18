ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITF

How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

The Next Step of the WITF Journey

We’re always glad you are with us, neighbor. We want to meet you wherever you are, with the digital and in-person experiences that you crave. We’ve heard your desire for more arts and culture, more focus on our community, and more uplifting, inspirational stories. We promise you will find those opportunities with us.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. Secretary of State on midterm election

We’ve heard it many times – the next election is the most important one of our lifetimes. That may be only measured by history because every election has consequences. Elections themselves have become part of the ongoing partisan battle in our polarized society. The mid-term election is set for less than three weeks from now. As before any election, there information voters should know.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chalkbeat

Proposition FF: Colorado voters will decide on free school lunch

Leer en español.For the past two years, school districts were able to provide free meals for all students after the federal government waived income eligibility requirements, About 20% more Colorado children – roughly 68,000 statewide – were eating meals at schools.But those pandemic waivers expired this fall, and districts once again are requiring families to fill out forms to determine if their students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The number...
COLORADO STATE
WITF

Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more

Pennsylvania Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know before you vote. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

John Fetterman receives more, smaller donations. Mehmet Oz supported by personal loans and outside spending

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to raise and spend substantially more money than his Republican counterpart, Mehmet Oz. But spending by outside groups have ensured that Oz remains competitive this fall. Fetterman’s campaign received more than $22 million in contributions from July to September, while Oz received less than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Harrisburg Book Festival returns

The 10th annual Harrisburg Book Festival returns to the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg this week. It runs Wednesday through Sunday. The Harrisburg Book Festival is the largest event centering on books and authors of books in the region. The book festival also includes a tent sale for used books...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pa. election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues

The coronavirus and abortion have dominated the conversation surrounding the 2022 race for governor, but the next person who holds that office will make other big health decisions. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy