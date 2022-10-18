Read full article on original website
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania doesn’t live up to its potential for turning innovation into jobs, new report finds
Pennsylvania universities so often receive plaudits for their research in advanced fields that the praise has practically become background noise. But a new study digs into the economic impact of that work, and it finds the Keystone State lags when it comes to turning academic breakthroughs into jobs. The Brookings...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano address this growing issue?
Pennsylvania is one of just a little more than a dozen states nationwide that does not have certificate of need regulations for handling hospital acquisitions and closures. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County...
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic...
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
The Next Step of the WITF Journey
We’re always glad you are with us, neighbor. We want to meet you wherever you are, with the digital and in-person experiences that you crave. We’ve heard your desire for more arts and culture, more focus on our community, and more uplifting, inspirational stories. We promise you will find those opportunities with us.
Joe Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year
As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio. But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won’t keep him away....
Pa. Secretary of State on midterm election
We’ve heard it many times – the next election is the most important one of our lifetimes. That may be only measured by history because every election has consequences. Elections themselves have become part of the ongoing partisan battle in our polarized society. The mid-term election is set for less than three weeks from now. As before any election, there information voters should know.
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Proposition FF: Colorado voters will decide on free school lunch
Leer en español.For the past two years, school districts were able to provide free meals for all students after the federal government waived income eligibility requirements, About 20% more Colorado children – roughly 68,000 statewide – were eating meals at schools.But those pandemic waivers expired this fall, and districts once again are requiring families to fill out forms to determine if their students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The number...
Unique exhibit focuses on war, peace and justice in Carlisle
There are many, many museums, memorials, statues and exhibits throughout the world associated with war. Often, they tell the story of how a war or battle was fought or honor those who fought and died in combat. In comparison, it can be said it is probably rare to find an...
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more
Pennsylvania Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know before you vote. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will...
John Fetterman receives more, smaller donations. Mehmet Oz supported by personal loans and outside spending
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to raise and spend substantially more money than his Republican counterpart, Mehmet Oz. But spending by outside groups have ensured that Oz remains competitive this fall. Fetterman’s campaign received more than $22 million in contributions from July to September, while Oz received less than...
Harrisburg Book Festival returns
The 10th annual Harrisburg Book Festival returns to the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg this week. It runs Wednesday through Sunday. The Harrisburg Book Festival is the largest event centering on books and authors of books in the region. The book festival also includes a tent sale for used books...
Parents, teachers at Central Dauphin School District voice concerns over special education worker shortage
The district has 27 open positions for paraprofessionals, offering about $24,500 per year. Parents and teachers are raising concerns over a shortage of special education workers at Central Dauphin School District. Special education paraprofessionals help children with autism and other special needs. The school currently has 27 open positions for...
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
How the Clean Water Act fixed the Delaware River’s pollution problem
When former regional EPA manager Richard Pepino was studying biology in college in the 1960s, he remembers one of his professors sending his class onto the river to measure the oxygen levels. “We were getting no readings,” he said. “And so they said, ‘Somebody’s got to tell the professor the...
Pa. election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
The coronavirus and abortion have dominated the conversation surrounding the 2022 race for governor, but the next person who holds that office will make other big health decisions. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Pennsylvania offers fewer educational opportunities to students of color, report finds
Pennsylvania students of color are far less likely to have options to attend schools with advanced placement courses, experienced teachers, and low suspension rates than white students, according to a new report. While the disparity is true in most states, Pennsylvania ranks in the bottom two in the nation for...
