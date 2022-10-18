ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

People line up for $5 cookies in NYC

NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New Bed-Stuy Retail Concept Is a Cool Hub for Culture

With a core mission focused on uplifting communities and spotlighting up-and-coming talent,. makes its grand debut this week with an expansive, multi-hyphenate space in Bed-Stuy. Behind the impassioned project is founder, Chicago native, and Brooklyn-based artist Christophe Roberts—who specializes in sculpture, design, painting, and fashion, and has collaborated with everyone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

NYC Is the Country's Best City for Vampires, Study Finds

Apparently Twilight's beloved Cullen family should have moved to NYC instead of Forks, Washington, or at least that's what a new study seems to suggest. According to a study from lawn care company Lawn Love, the Big Apple is the best city for vampires in the US, and there are plenty of reasons why. Compared to other big cities across the country, NYC has the most potential victims for hungry vamps. It also flaunts the highest number of slaughterhouses (which are ideal for a quick drink) as well as the most vampire groups.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend

Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1

If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way

Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island. The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here Are the Worst Cities for Rat Infestations in the U.S. Right Now

Say what you will about my beloved New York City, but at least you can't say we have the worst rat problem in the US. Chicago has once again taken that title. The Windy City has topped Orkin's Rattiest City ranking for the eighth consecutive year. We just won't talk about the fact that NYC is number two. To find its data, the pest control company has analyzed the number of rodent treatments performed in both residential and commercial spaces between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows

NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
BROOKLYN, NY

