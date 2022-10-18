Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
People line up for $5 cookies in NYC
NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
Thrillist
This New Bed-Stuy Retail Concept Is a Cool Hub for Culture
With a core mission focused on uplifting communities and spotlighting up-and-coming talent,. makes its grand debut this week with an expansive, multi-hyphenate space in Bed-Stuy. Behind the impassioned project is founder, Chicago native, and Brooklyn-based artist Christophe Roberts—who specializes in sculpture, design, painting, and fashion, and has collaborated with everyone...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Thrillist
This Famous NYC Chef Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport
Taking a flight from LaGuardia will soon some extra culinary perks. In collaboration with Capital One, renowned Chef José Andrés is opening a restaurant lounge at the Queens airport. Among his latest endeavors, Andrés recently opened two restaurants, Zaytinya and Nubeluz, at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. Sprawling...
Thrillist
NYC Is the Country's Best City for Vampires, Study Finds
Apparently Twilight's beloved Cullen family should have moved to NYC instead of Forks, Washington, or at least that's what a new study seems to suggest. According to a study from lawn care company Lawn Love, the Big Apple is the best city for vampires in the US, and there are plenty of reasons why. Compared to other big cities across the country, NYC has the most potential victims for hungry vamps. It also flaunts the highest number of slaughterhouses (which are ideal for a quick drink) as well as the most vampire groups.
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NBC New York
These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1
If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Thrillist
Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way
Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island. The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.
Thrillist
Here Are the Worst Cities for Rat Infestations in the U.S. Right Now
Say what you will about my beloved New York City, but at least you can't say we have the worst rat problem in the US. Chicago has once again taken that title. The Windy City has topped Orkin's Rattiest City ranking for the eighth consecutive year. We just won't talk about the fact that NYC is number two. To find its data, the pest control company has analyzed the number of rodent treatments performed in both residential and commercial spaces between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
NYC public school students will get Diwali off starting 2023 school year
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant holidays in India that traditionally spans five days. The holiday signifies the triumph of light over dark and the return of Lord Rama after he defeated the demon King Ravana.
Comments / 0