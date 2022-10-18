ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

KBUR

Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges

Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
KEOKUK, IA
WHO 13

Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday

KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KEOKUK, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
abc17news.com

Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Full List of Family-Friendly Trunk or Treats Events for Halloween

Get your walking shoes on because there are several opportunities this Halloween to go trick or treating in a safe environment. Trunk or Treat are becoming more and more popular each Halloween. I love how creative people can get when decorating the trunks of their cars. Who knew people could be so creative? I know I am lame and would probably have to go to Pinterest for ideas. There are several locations this year to take kids to do a fun and safe way to go trick or treating without going house to house.
HANNIBAL, MO
roadtirement.com

Hannibal, Missouri, home of Mark Twain/Samuel Clemens

During one of our trips from Indiana to the west coast we stopped in Hannibal, Missouri. Famous for being the home of Samuel Clemens, also known as the author Mark Twain, Hannibal is a really interesting and very historic small town on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River. Mark...
HANNIBAL, MO
