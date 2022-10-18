Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nprnsb.org
Friendship Center Welcomes Paloma Espino & Steven Sharpe to Board of Directors and Cynder Sinclair as new Board President.
Per Heidi Holly, Executive Director, “Welcome aboard to each of our new board members; Steven and Paloma! We look forward to leaning on you for your expertise as we continue to serve our aging community and their caregivers.” “And to Cynder, thank you for stepping up to a leadership position, as our President. With your strong skillset in the non-profit sector we are definitely in good hands!”
nprnsb.org
CADA Hikers Return from Wales to Benefit Santa Barbara Children and Teens in Recovery
Santa Barbara, CA – October 20, 2022 – Led by local business leaders Bob and Patty Bryant, 220 local community leaders have returned from the highly successful 2022 Summit for Danny International Climb in Wales. This year’s Climb raised over $165,000 for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, home to the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) treatment programs for local teens struggling with substance abuse. More than 7,500 teens have been served by the Center since it opened in 2001.
Comments / 0