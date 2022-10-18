Per Heidi Holly, Executive Director, “Welcome aboard to each of our new board members; Steven and Paloma! We look forward to leaning on you for your expertise as we continue to serve our aging community and their caregivers.” “And to Cynder, thank you for stepping up to a leadership position, as our President. With your strong skillset in the non-profit sector we are definitely in good hands!”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO