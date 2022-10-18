Read full article on original website
Joseph Allen Ferrell
(Age 54, of Elkton) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Brison Hurt
(Age 77) Funeral service will be Friday October 21st at 12noon at Life Tabernacle Church. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm till 6pm at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carol K. Alexander Miller
(Age 80, of Murray and formerly of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday October 20th at 12noon at Salem Baptist Church in Murray. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Lee Haskins
(Age 66, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Tuesday October 25th at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Latham Funeral Home is in charge.
Details released on East Seventh St. accident
Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
Ground broken for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2
Ground was broken Thursday morning for what is shaping up to be not just Christian County’s largest economic investment in history, but western Kentucky as a whole. Ascend Elements will move into the location in Commerce Park #2 in Hopkinsville with construction set to be completed on a first-of-its-kind facility in 2024, and after the announcement of nearly $500 million in federal grant funding, it will be just shy of a billion-dollar investment. Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkinsville for the occasion, and he says the sky is the limit for Ascend Elements and Kentucky.
Christian Care Communities celebrating Founders’ Week
Christian Care Communities is celebrating Founder’s Week and local officials were on hand Thursday morning for the occasion. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation and Mayor Lynch noted the importance of the local campus. Christian Care Communities Vice President for Advancement Jim...
Foul play not suspected in local inmate’s death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Christian County Jail inmate who was found unconscious earlier this week. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says it appears 41-year old Jacob Deason of Hopkinsville died from natural causes and there were no signs of trauma. He says they are awaiting test results to determine the specific cause of death.
Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident
A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
District 8 Semifinals Lead to Familiar Matchup
Back on post and back to playoff sports at the high school level! This time it was four all too familiar foes; Hopkinsville, University Heights, Fort Campbell, and Christian County, facing off for a chance to play for a district title and punch a ticket to the region tournament. County...
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested by city police Wednesday evening on a robbery charge. An arrest citation for 26-year old Edward Gilstrap of Hopkinsville says he went to the checkout counter with items at the West Seventh Street Dollar General Tuesday night at about 9 o’clock and began talking to a woman in front of him.
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
HCCPL to host ‘Bring Out the Dead’ genealogy program
The Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Genealogy Department has announced its fall genealogy program: “Bring out the dead.”. It will be held in the library’s Community Room this Thursday from 5 until 6 p.m. and it’s free with no pre-registration required. “Bring out the dead” will feature...
Man arrested for burglary charge after found inside milling company
Hopkinsville police charged a man with burglary Wednesday night after he was found inside Hopkinsville Milling Company on Walnut Street after hours. Officers received a phone-in alarm of a burglary at the facility just before 8:30 p.m. and the alarm company said a man answered the phone and said he didn’t know how he had gotten inside, but that he had been running from a pig.
Torchlight Tales is Saturday night at Jeffers Bend
Torchlight Tales is this Saturday night at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and it’ll be a fun and spooky night for the whole family. Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it all gets underway at 6 p.m. and it will feature the always popular telling of the Bell Witch Story.
Weekly Awards Abundant Once Again
DeAndre Square Named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week. Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday. Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01 remaining. It was the third interception of his career, and the first of the season. He also tallied 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Plea entered by man charged in July shooting incident
A plea was entered in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning by one of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment as part of a...
HCC receives grant for Pathfinder Pantry
The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation is receiving a $32,000 grant from Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, which will benefit the Pathfinder Pantry at HCC. President Dr. Alissa Young and Chief Institutional Advancement Officer Yvette Eastham recently attended the grant announcement in Elizabethtown. Grant funds will be utilized to purchase a...
Pumpkin Carving Fundraiser – Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library, in partnership with H&R Agri-Power, will be hosting a pumpkin carving. fundraiser! This event is for all ages. The pumpkin carving fundraiser will be a part of the fall festival, held behind the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library in the Amphitheatre. Pumpkin carving kits will be...
