Indiana State

wbaa.org

Holcomb won't follow Biden's lead and pardon simple marijuana offenses

Gov. Eric Holcomb refuses to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon Hoosiers convicted of simple marijuana possession. Biden announced recently he would pardon everyone convicted federally of simple possession of cannabis. But the bulk of Americans convicted of that offense are at the state level, and so Biden...
Task force recommends changes to utility rates, mostly ignores bill assistance and small solar

A state energy task force adopted its recommendations for Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday. Among other things, it encourages them to pass bills that reduce barriers to building power lines and other transmission projects, create programs to redevelop closed coal plants and mines, and expand the use of electric rates based on time-of-day — to lower the demand for energy and the need for new power plants.
Hours before court hearing, Fairfield Township Trustee resigns, leaving confusion

Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles sent a letter to the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court announcing her resignation early Wednesday, just hours before she was scheduled to appear in court. The Fairfield Township Board, using a new state law, had started a removal process for Coles that was set to be...
Why are Indiana’s ambulance costs so high?

Workforce challenges and unsustainable reimbursement models have driven up the costs of emergency medical services, like ambulances, in Indiana. Some Hoosiers reported high costs for these services and wanted to know more. Indiana EMS Medical Director Eric Yazel said these costs rely on many factors, particularly the state’s reimbursement system....
Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band

(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MURRAY, UT
Kids are at risk for RSV. Here’s how health experts say to protect them

Pediatricians are seeing an increase in children infected with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, orRSV.According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 15 percent of Indiana RSV tests came back positive the second week of October,almost doublethe percentage of positive tests the same week last year. Nationwide, there were nearly 5,000 positive tests the second week of October.
