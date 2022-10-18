Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Democrat Tom McDermott talks about inflation, abortion, other key issues in Senate race
Democrat Tom McDermott says if he wins Indiana’s U.S. Senate race, it will be because women show up in large numbers at the polls to vote for him. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with McDermott to discuss abortion rights – which he’s putting front and center in his campaign – and other key issues in the race.
wbaa.org
Libertarian Jeff Maurer discusses secretary of state race issues, election security, early voting
With a greater spotlight this year on the race for secretary of state, Libertarians are looking to make a significant impact. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer to discuss the campaign’s top issues – including the validity of election results themselves.
wbaa.org
Holcomb won't follow Biden's lead and pardon simple marijuana offenses
Gov. Eric Holcomb refuses to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon Hoosiers convicted of simple marijuana possession. Biden announced recently he would pardon everyone convicted federally of simple possession of cannabis. But the bulk of Americans convicted of that offense are at the state level, and so Biden...
wbaa.org
Task force recommends changes to utility rates, mostly ignores bill assistance and small solar
A state energy task force adopted its recommendations for Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday. Among other things, it encourages them to pass bills that reduce barriers to building power lines and other transmission projects, create programs to redevelop closed coal plants and mines, and expand the use of electric rates based on time-of-day — to lower the demand for energy and the need for new power plants.
wbaa.org
Hours before court hearing, Fairfield Township Trustee resigns, leaving confusion
Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles sent a letter to the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court announcing her resignation early Wednesday, just hours before she was scheduled to appear in court. The Fairfield Township Board, using a new state law, had started a removal process for Coles that was set to be...
wbaa.org
Why are Indiana’s ambulance costs so high?
Workforce challenges and unsustainable reimbursement models have driven up the costs of emergency medical services, like ambulances, in Indiana. Some Hoosiers reported high costs for these services and wanted to know more. Indiana EMS Medical Director Eric Yazel said these costs rely on many factors, particularly the state’s reimbursement system....
wbaa.org
Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band
(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
wbaa.org
Kids are at risk for RSV. Here’s how health experts say to protect them
Pediatricians are seeing an increase in children infected with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, orRSV.According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 15 percent of Indiana RSV tests came back positive the second week of October,almost doublethe percentage of positive tests the same week last year. Nationwide, there were nearly 5,000 positive tests the second week of October.
