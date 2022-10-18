Read full article on original website
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
If U.S. House flips, Minnesota lawmakers would face dramatic shifts in power
WASHINGTON – A Republican takeover of the U.S. House, which most analysts say is likely, would dramatically shift the balance of power in Washington – and upend the roles of Minnesota’s members of Congress. The state’s delegation to the House is now evenly split. Four Republicans and...
MSNBC mocks JD Vance: 'White Republican men' have 'no idea' 'how to make a baby'
MSNBC's Joy Reid and Kurt Bardella scoffed at Republican JD Vance's argument about late-term abortions by claiming he didn't know how babies were made.
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
As GOP nominees struggle in linchpin states, moderate Joe O’Dea is hoping to eke out a surprise win in purple Colorado.
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Mike Lee Asks Mitt Romney for Help as Trump Candidate Could Lose Utah Race
Mike Lee openly called for fellow Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney to support him in the upcoming Utah Senate election as he faces a combined coalition of independents and Democrats in the shape of Evan McMullin. Lee, the incumbent Utah senator, is running against McMullin in November, the only Senate...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
5 Senate Races That Will Test Trump’s Influence and Determine Control of Washington
The races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia all feature problematic, Trump-backed candidates.
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell knocks Republicans for planned tax cuts, suggests it would worsen inflation
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested that Republican efforts to reimplement Trum-era tax cuts could negatively impact the economy and the federal deficit.
NBC News
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take on challenger Val Demings in first debate
Issues like inflation, abortion rights and crime are emerging as key issues as early voting gets underway in 18 states across the country ahead of November’s midterm elections. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how Florida’s Senate candidates are polling among the state’s voters ahead of the first debate. Oct. 18, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Tom Cotton stumps to build a Republican Senate majority
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Tom Cotton knows what it's like to have the media question his ability to defeat Democrats. It was October 2014, and the national press were having a hard time coming to terms with numbers showing that his challenge to Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) was not the statistically tied race they had been expecting.
Democrats’ midterm hopes fade: ‘We peaked a little early’
Fresh polling suggests Republicans are gaining with voters, particularly women, in the final weeks of the midterm election.
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
