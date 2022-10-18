ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
KUTV

How to watch Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin's only debate before election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin are meeting on the debate stage Monday evening -- the only time the two will discuss policy face-to-face before the election. It will wrap up the Utah Debate Commission's series of events involving Utah's congressional delegation and...
NBC News

Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and...
Washington Examiner

Sen. Lee honorably opposed Trump's challenge and deserves reelection

Sometimes a column draws enough furious response that it requires a follow-up. Such was the case with my piece last week opining that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) should endorse his colleague Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) for reelection. Most critics missed the specificity of the opinion. And many questioned why I,...
Washington Examiner

Tom Cotton stumps to build a Republican Senate majority

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Tom Cotton knows what it's like to have the media question his ability to defeat Democrats. It was October 2014, and the national press were having a hard time coming to terms with numbers showing that his challenge to Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) was not the statistically tied race they had been expecting.
