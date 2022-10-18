Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Poll reports 30% of Utahns are worried about getting COVID – Cache Valley Daily
A recent poll of 801 registered Utah voters by Dan Jones & Associates indicates only 30 percent of Utahns are worried about getting COVID-19 or the flu in the coming months. Less than 10 percent are very concerned about coming down with COVID-19 or the flu. Included in Utah’s regular...
kvnutalk
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
kvnutalk
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection designates Friday, Oct. 21st as Saboor Sahely Day of Service – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Last month, Saboor Sahely was recognized as a Community Champion by Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) for all the service he has provided to the community over the years. During the event where Sahely was formally honored, it was announced that October 21 was to be “Saboor Sahely Day of Service” in Cache Valley.
kvnutalk
Michigan family of 4 disappears after father showed ‘paranoid behavior,’ police say
Michigan police are searching for a family of four who they say have vanished without a trace after the father exhibited “paranoid behaviors” last weekend. Anthony “Tony” John Cirigliano, 51, his wife Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51, as well as their two sons, Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19, and Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15, have not been seen or heard from since Oct. 16. The family “unexpectedly” left their house in Fremont, about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, and are believed to be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna LE minivan with Michigan license plates, according to the Fremont Police Department, which is leading the investigation, and the Michigan State Police, which is assisting. The sons both have autism.
kvnutalk
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces monument to memorialize Buffalo shooting victims
Nearly five months after a gunman killed 10 people in a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a monument will be built in East Buffalo to memorialize the victims. All 10 people killed in the mass shooting were Black, which authorities alleged was a...
kvnutalk
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
– Sky View advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #2 Desert Hills in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. #8 Cedar vs #9 Logan (watch live) – The winner advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #1...
kvnutalk
Voter fraud charge dismissed in Florida after arrest
A Florida man had his election fraud charges dismissed on Friday, making him the first of 20 people who Gov. Ron DeSantis announced had been charged with voter fraud in August, to beat his case. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Comments / 0