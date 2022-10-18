News Release - Vendor Opportunities Available for Annual Holidays at the Market Event Series

City of Rochester

(Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Vendor opportunities are now available for the annual Holidays at the Market event series at the Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union Street. Holidays at the Market will be held on Sundays, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, and Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Vendor spaces are available at $60 per Sunday per stall; $160 for all three Sundays per stall; $25 for Thursday; or $ 175 for all three Sundays and Thursday. Interested vendors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to reserve a space, which are available first-come, first-serve. Applications are available online at www.cityofrochester.gov/holidaysatmarket, or in person at the Public Market Office, the two-story brick building located in the center of the Public Market.

The popular Holidays at the Market events feature fresh-cut trees and wreaths, specialty food and beverage products, clothing, jewelry, handcrafted items, and other unique gift items that bring thousands of holiday shoppers to the Market District. This year’s events will also have kids’ crafts, visits with Santa, and horse-drawn carriage rides. The Market District will have specials throughout the many restaurants, shops, and small businesses in the neighborhood.

For more information, email PMarket@cityofrochester.gov, or call the Market Office at (585) 428-6907.