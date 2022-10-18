ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Community Center opening on Fort Myers Beach Friday

A community resource center will open in Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The center will be at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, on the corner of Estero Boulevard. It will provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners. The community center will be open from 9 a.m. to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery Information

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the latest information released Thursday, Oct. 20 by the City of Sanibel on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and what to expect as residents are reentering the island. Sanibel continues to be a challenging environment. There is currently no electricity to any structures and...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help

When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion

Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian relief events continue at Mercato

Mercato, the luxury lifestyle center at the heart of Naples, started hosting benefit concerts, blood drives and social events in the wake of Hurricane Ian, raising funds and urgently needed items for nonprofit hurricane relief efforts. To continue assisting the community in rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, Mercato is extending its fundraising initiatives through the end of this month. Most events are free and open to the public; donations to support event nonprofits are strongly encouraged. Each of the destination’s upcoming events will feature a giveback component and provide opportunities for guests to support individuals in need, including:
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
ESTERO, FL

