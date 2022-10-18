Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Man with terminal cancer helping his St. James City community after Ian
A man with a terminal illness isn’t letting that keep him from coming to the rescue of hurricane victims in need. Charlie Spencer is counting his blessings and not looking at what is lost as he sees all the devastation around him in St. James City and all over Pine Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Community Center opening on Fort Myers Beach Friday
A community resource center will open in Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The center will be at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, on the corner of Estero Boulevard. It will provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners. The community center will be open from 9 a.m. to...
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
santivachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery Information
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the latest information released Thursday, Oct. 20 by the City of Sanibel on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and what to expect as residents are reentering the island. Sanibel continues to be a challenging environment. There is currently no electricity to any structures and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 20
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
Florida Weekly
Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help
When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian relief events continue at Mercato
Mercato, the luxury lifestyle center at the heart of Naples, started hosting benefit concerts, blood drives and social events in the wake of Hurricane Ian, raising funds and urgently needed items for nonprofit hurricane relief efforts. To continue assisting the community in rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, Mercato is extending its fundraising initiatives through the end of this month. Most events are free and open to the public; donations to support event nonprofits are strongly encouraged. Each of the destination’s upcoming events will feature a giveback component and provide opportunities for guests to support individuals in need, including:
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
estero-fl.gov
Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022
The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
State contractor addresses concerns over conditions at new hurricane shelter
Pictures sent to Fox 4 show the living conditions inside the new North Fort Myers hurricane shelter. They show missing tiles and stained ceilings, now addressed by the company in charge.
