When my kids were young and I was in the depths of diaper changes, midnight feedings, and temper tantrums, my dad would often tell me to soak up every minute. He said I would later appreciate all of it: the slobbery baby kisses, the little ones who wanted to crawl in bed with us in the middle of the night, or the preschooler who wanted one last hug during morning drop-off. ...

40 MINUTES AGO