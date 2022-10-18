Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Husband’s ex-girlfriend accuses new wife of being ‘childish’ in angry text exchange: ‘She sounds terrible’
A woman wants her husband’s ex-girlfriend to stop contacting him. She explained on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum that his ex has a history of “homewrecking.” His ex dumped him four years ago for another man but still regularly calls him. Now that the ex caught her current boyfriend cheating, she’s contacting the Reddit poster’s husband again.
intheknow.com
Woman rejects coworker’s ask for her to be kid’s ‘auntie’: ‘This is not cool’
A woman doesn’t want to be a surrogate aunt to her friend’s 4-year-old. She shared the issue on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She doesn’t have or want children due to sensory issues she has. After befriending a woman at work with a 4-year-old son, she thought it was clear they would hang out without any kids involved.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
intheknow.com
Halloween decorations have black Labrador literally frozen in fear: ‘He looks like you paused him’
A black Lab that’s terrified of cats was paralyzed with fear by some cat Halloween decorations!. Typically, most cats tend to be afraid of dogs. However, the reverse is true for TikToker Lilly Flores’s (@lilyyyyyyyannnn) dog, Maverick, whose fear of cats was on full display in a hilarious video featuring the black Lab standing frozen in terror while surrounded by several Halloween yard decorations shaped like black cats.
intheknow.com
Woman bails on sister’s restaurant opening: ‘I needed support more than ever’
A woman is second-guessing her choice to skip the opening of her little sister’s restaurant. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her younger sister is opening her very first restaurant, and she promised to go — but it brought up a lot of past issues. Her sister frequently took advantage of her while offering little in return.
intheknow.com
New mom is enraged when mother-in-law accuses 5-month-old of ‘manipulating’ her with his cries
A grandmother dissuaded her daughter-in-law from picking up her crying infant, and now the new mom is struggling with lingering rage. Looking for input from other parents, the mom shared her story to the subreddit r/NewParents, where the post quickly gained over 800 upvotes and nearly 200 comments. Now, much...
intheknow.com
Toddler takes waitressing job very seriously when writing down dad’s large order
This video of a toddler taking her dad’s order while they play “restaurant” is total cuteness overload. Playing pretend is a serious business when you’re a toddler. TikToker and parent Tifah Kelly (@tifahkelly) is well versed in this matter, as evidenced by this video featuring her daughter Haylee playing “restaurant,” and viewers cannot handle the cuteness.
intheknow.com
Woman finds out fiancé lied to parents about their family plans: ‘How am I not surprised?’
A 23-year-old woman is at odds with her 35-year-old fiancé of two years over having children. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her fiancé invited her to his sister’s baby welcoming party. She hadn’t met much of his family because he didn’t want to introducer her until they got serious. Things were going fine until her fiancé’s cousin asked why she wasn’t helping with the baby. She explained she didn’t have any childcare experience.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
intheknow.com
This 23-year-old quit her job and today lives in her car, happier than ever
In this episode of In The Know: Walks of Life, a 23-year-old woman shares how she quit her intense job at a lab to explore the world while living out of her car. Still interested in working in the science field, she’s using her time on the road to obtain a better work-life balance and grow comfortable with herself.
intheknow.com
What are ‘almond moms’ and what does Gigi Hadid have to do with them?
Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of eating disorders and disordered eating. Please take care while reading, and note the helpful resources at the end of this story. A troubling phenomenon in diet culture has prompted a serious discussion on TikTok. The term “almond moms” has become popular on...
How parents can cope when teens start to push them away| THE MOM STOP
When my kids were young and I was in the depths of diaper changes, midnight feedings, and temper tantrums, my dad would often tell me to soak up every minute. He said I would later appreciate all of it: the slobbery baby kisses, the little ones who wanted to crawl in bed with us in the middle of the night, or the preschooler who wanted one last hug during morning drop-off. ...
intheknow.com
TikTok roasts wedding guest for wearing sweatpants to ceremony: ‘How is he not embarrassed?’
A woman roasted her brother on TikTok when he opted out of a wedding dress code. Not everyone’s idea of dressing up is the same. This is usually why weddings have pretty strict dress requirements. We all know that breaking the rules can elicit some strong feelings from the bride and groom.
intheknow.com
These ‘90s trends are back for fall — and I’m obsessed with them
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Lauren Caruso is an In The Know shopping...
intheknow.com
Toddler hilariously photobombs mom’s postpartum workout video
This video of a little boy photobombing his mom’s workout video is giving off main character energy, and viewers are here for it!. Scheduling a workout can be challenging when you have children, especially when they decide to photobomb a video tracking your fitness journey. TikTok family “The Shealy Fam” (@theshealyfam) can relate to these circumstances, as documented in this video of one of the Shealy kids making a surprise appearance in his mother’s workout video, and the little boy’s deadpan demeanor has viewers in stitches.
intheknow.com
Man has the most adorably confused reaction to his boyfriend’s marriage proposal
TikToker Paris Nicholson’s (@parisnicholson) utterly confused reaction to his boyfriend’s proposal had viewers simultaneously in tears and in stitches. The HOTLY requested video of my proposal is here. I was under the impression that *I* had planned this weekend trip to TX but that’s exactly what @dwightbrooks wanted me to think 🥹 #gay #marraige #proposal #lovewins #engagement #engagementring #gaycouple #gaywedding.
intheknow.com
Mom has ‘absolutely no excuse’ for tattoo mistake
This mother is hilariously roasting herself over a major tattoo fail. TikTok mom @aaryn.mj wasn’t new to getting inked when she made the mistake. In fact, she even described it as the “worst-case scenario” when it came to getting a name tattoo. @aaryn.mj. 😀 I have absolutely...
intheknow.com
Mom thought she ordered small backpacks for her kids but received huge ones instead
This mom on TikTok ordered small backpacks for her toddlers that were as big as the kids themselves, and viewers can’t stop cracking up over the hilarious visual. A new school year means new school supplies, and when it comes to backpacks, size matters, especially when you’re barely in kindergarten. TikToker and parent Taylor Negley (@taynegley) discovered this when the backpacks she had ordered ended up being bigger than expected, and the backpack-to-child ratio very much amused viewers.
Comments / 0