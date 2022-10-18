Read full article on original website
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
NME
Self Esteem talks singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” and meeting Mr Blobby
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the Mercury Prize 2022, Self Esteem revealed her love of singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” – as well as telling us about meeting Mr Blobby and progress on her next album. Rebecca Lucy Taylor – aka Self Esteem –...
NME
Taylor Swift adds seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on surprise ‘3am’ edition
Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks. In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
NME
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
NME
Listen to Benefits’ “relentless” and gritty new single, ‘Thump’
Benefits have shared a new single called ‘Thump’ – you can listen to it below. Written in August, the Teesside punk outfit’s gritty latest offering is built around “a relentless electro drone thud” created by synth player Robbie Major, frontman Kingsley Hall told NME.
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
NME
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
NME
Void Of Vision go full industrial on new single ‘HELL HELL HELL’
Void Of Vision have swiftly followed up their latest EP, ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’, with a new single titled ‘HELL HELL HELL’. Building on the sound that the Melbourne outfit featured prominently on their EP and earlier work, the band’s latest single brings their industrial influences to the forefront.
NME
OH MY GIRL’s YooA to make solo comeback next month
OH MY GIRL‘s YooA will be releasing new music as a soloist in November. A representative of OH MY GIRL’s label, WM Entertainment, shared in a brief statement to Newsen earlier today (October 20), as translated by Soompi: “OH MY GIRL’s YooA is preparing for a new album with the aim of a November comeback.” Other information regarding the project’s release date, format and more are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to its release.
NME
Wunderhorse announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023
Wunderhorse has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in spring 2023 – see full dates below and buy tickets here. The band – the project of former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater – emerged last year with debut single ‘Teal’ and have shared a handful of singles since.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
NME
Kurt Cobain estate hit out at Royal Opera House adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’
The estate of Kurt Cobain have strongly criticised a recent stage adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s Last Days. Van Sant’s 2005 film is a fictionalised account of a young musician’s final days, loosely based on the Nirvana frontman, and stars Michael Pitt as protagonist Blake. Like Cobain, Blake escapes a rehabilitation facility days before he takes his own life. Cobain died by suicide at his home in Seattle in April 1994.
NME
‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ isn’t just the anime’s triumphant return – it’s a beacon of hope
As part of Shonen Jump’s “Big Three” during the aughts, alongside One Piece and Naruto, Bleach reigned supreme as one of the biggest Japanese franchises of all time. Sadly, burdened in later years by haphazard storytelling and filler arcs, the anime’s popularity waned and its fanbase dwindled, leading to the show’s abrupt and unofficial cancellation in 2012. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, this meant that the series left off with an entirely unsatisfying conclusion. A decade later, Bleach has finally returned to adapt the manga’s final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen
House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen. The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter. Events...
NME
Blink-182: every single album ranked and rated
The ‘90s and early 2000’s may have been dominated by angsty punk bands with a love of big pop hooks but few were better at it than Blink-182. The band not only turned dick jokes into a fine art and mocked celebrity culture at every turn, but their catchy coming-of-age anthems tackled loss, depression and rejection with a heartfelt sincerity.
NME
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
NME
Liz Truss’ resignation soundtracked on Channel 4 news by her “favourite song”, Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’
Channel 4 News used Taylor Swift‘s ‘Blank Space‘ to soundtrack its montage of Prime Minister Liz Truss following her resignation yesterday (October 20) after 44 days in office. A reporter for the programme opened the segment by saying: “Liz Truss said that her favourite song was ‘Blank...
NME
Slash says “epic” new Guns N’ Roses songs are coming
Slash has said that “epic” new music from Guns N’ Roses is on the way. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the guitarist was asked if the band had any plans for new music in the not-so-distant future. According to Blabbermouth, Slash...
