Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks. In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

17 HOURS AGO