Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people. And his earliest chance at parole is still decades away.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO