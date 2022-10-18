Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna
Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
ktoo.org
Advocates still hopeful about legislation to give youth sentenced as adults an earlier chance at parole
Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people. And his earliest chance at parole is still decades away.
kinyradio.com
State Troopers searching for Soldotna man, considered armed and dangerous
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The search is ongoing for a Soldotna man who state troopers said was seen leaving the property of a house that was fully engulfed in flames. On Saturday at 11:58 pm, state troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames.
kbbi.org
Q & A with Homer Mayor Castner and City Manager Dumouchel
As Ken Castner begins his third term as Mayor of Homer, he and City manager Rob Dumouchel sit down with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson to talk about City business and upcoming public hearings. The next meeting of the Homer City Council is on Monday, October 24, in Cowles Chambers at Homer...
kbbi.org
Wednesday Evening 10-19-22
The vessel that will eventually replace the aging state ferry Tustemena is likely to be a battery-powered diesel-electric hybrid; and when Homer-based artist Abigail Kokai was unable to visit friends and family, she decided to create her own. The idea led to a sprawling universe involving larger-than-life inflatable and plush characters in colorful muppet-form.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Pie Auction Fundraiser Supports Chamber Events
The 28th Annual Soldotna Chamber Pie & Dessert Auction, themed “Soldotna Sock Hop,” is nearing capacity and promising a lively Saturday evening at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The primary fundraising event for the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, the evening will include a...
kbbi.org
Homer artist brings muppet universe to the Homer Council on the Arts
Artist Abigail Kokai poses with handmade muppet characters at her Homer Council on the Arts gallery opening on October 7, 2022. The world textile artist Abigail Kokai created at the Homer Council on the Arts space this month all started when she found a stuffed doll at a thrift store, early in the pandemic.
radiokenai.com
Troopers Search For Soldotna Man
According to KPB Alerts, The suspect, Ronald Beyering, is believed to be driving a maroon 2008 Ford Expedition (FLD670). The front passenger side headlight is damaged and there are several stickers on the back of vehicle. Please call 911 or the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 262-4453 with any information.
kdll.org
Soldotna man wanted after setting home ablaze and shooting at its residents, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man charged with shooting at and setting fire to a Funny River home in a dispute its occupants said might’ve started over firewood. Sixty-two-year-old Ronald Beyering, of Soldotna, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, arson and criminal mischief. Troopers said both...
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: Carter Tennison leads Homer to first state football championship
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sports fans love a good David versus Goliath story. The talent discrepancy between the Homer Mariners — who have never won a state title —and the undefeated Houston Hawks was a good example in the Division III Alaska State Football Championship. The advantage for...
