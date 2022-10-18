Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
5 of Montreal's iconic dishes explained
That’s right, these 5 Montreal foods are some of the many that have made the city a happy hub for the hungry. But what are they all about, really? Let’s tuck in. This baked good of decidedly humble origin has risen from shtetl staple to world-conquering white bread icon over the decades. Whoulda thunk it? But nobody—looking at you, America—does bagels like we do in Montreal. We’re the boss now. The secret? What, you mean besides (deep breath) hand-rolled circles of freshly-risen dough bathed in honey water, rolled in copious amounts of sesame or poppy seeds (GTFO açaí, and take chia with you) and baked on a hearth in a wood-burning oven until burnished with a golden crust with an exquisitely chewy crumb? That’s it?
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
QDOBA Brings 'Flavors Of Mexican Street Food' With Its New Offering
While QDOBA has been named America's Best Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best Awards, the accolade does not mean that the brand is sitting on its laurels. Over the years, the restaurant has used its Signature Eats entrees to highlight chef-curated offerings that bring flavorful excitement to the table. With its latest menu offering, Mexican street food and its robust flavors step off the food truck and into the restaurant.
Time Out Global
Celebrity chef Luke Mangan will open a restaurant inside the Harbour Bridge in November
We know that Sydney loves a dinner with a view, namely the city's most famous landmark the Harbour Bridge. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside that most iconic landmark. Celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Salt, Glass Brasserie) will be opening an ambitious new restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east...
Time Out Global
Noma is opening a pop-up restaurant in Kyoto in spring 2023
Copenhagen’s three-Michelin-star restaurant Noma is heading to Kyoto next spring for a ten-week-long pop-up at the Ace Hotel Kyoto. Helmed by chef-owner René Redzepi, Noma is coveted for its modern Scandinavian fare that centres on sustainable, locally-sourced ingredients. It was ranked first in the 2021 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
Time Out Global
It’s a free 48-hour Halloween party at Time Out Market Montréal this year
A costume contest, make-up artist and mariachi band, with drinks specials and DJ Don Barbarino on Friday night, followed by family-friendly fun on Saturday (hello, Yolk poetry pop-up and pumpkin painting)?. That’s the scary amazing line-up for Time Out Market Montréal’s two-day free Halloween celebration—the Market's biggest Dia de los...
ohparent.com
Tasty Fall Treats at Findlay Market’s Fall Food Fest
Findlay Market is so excited to share the amazing fall treats the Market has to offer this season at the annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday, October 23 from 10am-4pm!. This Sunday Funday event lets you sample some of the very best fall dishes from merchants and vendors at the market. Each ticket is good for one sample from one business.
Time Out Global
The Lumineers are performing at Resorts World Sentosa this November 24
With jaunty hats and braces, and foot-stomping songs, The Lumineers quickly won the hearts of many with smash hits including Ophelia, Stubborn Love and Gloria – selling out arenas globally. The band recently announced that they will be performing in Singapore as part of the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022.
Best Mexican soups (vegan version)
VEGAN TORTILLA SOUP (sopa azteca) This is my version of Mexican tortilla soup, and it is so similar to the classic Mexican tortilla soup recipe. It is so authentic and delicious that you’re going to forget you’re eating something super healthy and good for you. This soup is full of all the classic Mexican flavors, but it happens to be vegan.
Time Out Global
The ‘largest funfair in the world’ has just hit the market
A 45-year-old travelling funfair is hanging up its boots (or stilts) this October. Currently pitched at Reading’s Prospect Park, Carters Steam Fair has a famous past, having featured in films such as Rocketman and Paddington 2. And you know what? Now it could be yours. The touring fairground opened...
Time Out Global
Now for sale: a spooky abandoned church that’s straight out of a horror movie
It’s officially Halloween season, and things just got spookier as an abandoned church in Manchester has hit the market. If you have a spare £25,000 knocking around (don’t we all) and fancy giving yourself a major fright, then maybe consider placing a bid on St Hilda’s Mission Church in Rochdale, Lancashire. The church, which has stood derelict for almost 25 years, has beautiful views of Hollingworth Lake and is said by Pugh Auctions to be suitable for development ‘subject to any necessary consents’.
Time Out Global
A nightclub in a toilet is reopening in London next month
London has loads of great vintage Victorian loos hidden beneath street level. Some have been bought and taken over by moustache-twirling bar owners and turned into expensive wine bars. Some, however, are just sitting there completely abandoned. A disused public toilet under Commercial Street in Shoreditch is being transformed back...
Time Out Global
This website lets you track Kyoto’s autumn leaves in real time
We’re all familiar with that twinge of disappointment you get when you travel the umpteen miles to visit a particular attraction only for it to look nothing like the photos. If you’re planning a trip to Kyoto this autumn, you can save yourself the heartache with this handy website that tracks the condition of the autumn leaves at various temples and shrines around the city.
Time Out Global
In pictures: The new Battersea Power Station
Battersea Power Station is finally open! This weekend the renovated power station welcomed visitors for the first time in almost 40 years. While it was once a coal-powered titan of energy, it's now a wonderful emporium full of shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment. We rounded up our favourite pictures of the station on its opening weekend.
nrn.com
Orange Blossom water: An aromatic extract that’s spreading on cocktail menus
The flower of the bitter orange tree has long been used in perfumes and cooking. Usually made as a distillate from the petals themselves, it is used in desserts in the Middle East and South Asia and is found in savory applications as well, providing complex floral and fruity aromas to many preparations.
Food52
The Remarkable Variety of Caribbean Cornmeal
In Caribbean restaurants across America, patrons have become accustomed to common dishes such as jerk chicken, beef patties, and oxtail. The heat and vibrance of Caribbean food has made a splash stateside, but some of the more home-style, foundational dishes are still struggling to gain attention in the restaurant space.
Time Out Global
Zagreb Film Festival begins this weekend
The 20th Zagreb Film Festival opens this Sunday, October 23, with a week-long schedule packed with award-winning independent short- and feature-length films hot off the international festival circuit. Running until October 30, this year’s programme includes more than 100 works from across Europe and Asia. All are subtitled in English and Croatian.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: Salsa Verde
Treat yourself to food with flair with the latest Be Our Guest deal. Salsa Verde is redefining the concept of modern, fast-casual food by proudly serving delicious dishes prepared from authentic Mexican recipes. You can get a $50 worth of gift certificates for just $25. Click the link here.
Time Out Global
Ride Japan's first three-storey merry-go-round at Huis Ten Bosch this Christmas
Huis Ten Bosch puts on spectacular illuminations every winter, beautifully lighting up the Netherlands-inspired theme park’s buildings, canals and gardens. This year will be no exception, with the Nagasaki prefecture attraction looking a lot like a magical Christmas wonderland with a three-storey merry-go-round and 12-metre-tall Christmas trees. Plus, a record illumination display of 13 million lights.
Time Out Global
A huge multisensory Frida Kahlo experience is coming to Sydney this summer
The city is set to sizzle when Sydney Festival fires up the summertime revelry with 25 days of events from January 5 to 29, 2023. With over 100 events to pick and choose from – 26 of which will be free – the second program from artistic director Olivia Ansell features 18 world premieres and 14 Australian exclusives.
Comments / 0