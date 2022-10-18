The incident occurred with just a few minutes left to go in the second period when Kuznetsov drove to the net in an attempt to score before he was knocked away by Burroughs. The Canucks defender then gave Kuznetsov a couple of shoves as he was getting back up, and he proceeded to whack Burroughs in the face with his stick. Kuznetsov received a two-minute penalty for the infraction, which J.T. Miller scored on to give Vancouver a 4-2 lead, one that they would eventually blow after the Caps scored four goals in the third period to win 6-4.

2 DAYS AGO