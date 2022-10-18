Read full article on original website
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out New Arts and Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield offering workshops for the creative type who loves to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of clay, wreaths,...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
Gettysburg Subject of One-Woman Show at Ocean County Library Jackson Branch
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Veterans Day is a time to contemplate the sufferings of people in war. Experience the effects of a dark time in America when Michèle LaRue performs Gettysburg: One Woman’s War at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, November 12. The event begins at 2:00pm.
NJ dining: Try out more than 60 restaurants during special Jersey Shore week
It’s that time of year again that restaurants and locals look forward to at the Jersey Shore: The 13th Annual Jersey Shore Restaurant Week. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 65 restaurants from Keyport to Seaside Park will participate in the 10-day event. The first Restaurant Week event started...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey
Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
fox5ny.com
$2M lottery ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - A Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Wednesday's drawing was sold at a New Jersey convenience store and another $1 million ticket was also sold in the Garden State. A ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Central Ave. in Westfield matched all five white balls drawn...
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Hazards of this popular Halloween decoration and why you shouldn’t use it in NJ
Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun. Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
Maurer Productions OnStage presents "Something Rotten!" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Maurer Productions OnStage presents the hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from October 21 through October 30 with a streaming option October 28-30. . “Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles,” said...
Burglars break into couple of Toms River, NJ homes, steal $100K car
TOMS RIVER — Two homes were ransacked and a BMW M8 competition convertible was stolen in two break-ins within an hour of each other Tuesday morning. Police Chief Mitch Little said three men wearing hoodies and face masks got into a house on Hickory Street through an unlocked first-floor window around 5:50 a.m. The pair went through several kitchen drawers, took four pairs of keys and drove off in the BMW valued at well over $100,000.
