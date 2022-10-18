Reviewers Say Laying on This Mat of Spikes Is Like One Big Exhale for Your Body—And the Relief Is ‘Intense’

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.

2 DAYS AGO