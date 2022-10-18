Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Akers, Lauren Kay; 23; Olmitz. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Copus,...
Tips Sought in Stolen UTV Case
Tips are being sought in connection with a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between October 3, 2022, and October 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property in the 3700 block of E Country Club Road and stole a four door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model # R17RVU99AV.
Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests
Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
Threats Prompt Student Arrests
An alleged threat of a school shooting prompted the arrest of four Salina high school students. Police say on Thursday after school was dismissed for the day they received information that during lunch at Salina South High School a student made a statement to three other boys regarding shooting up the school. Then all four boys were seen putting their hands together, seemly indicating they were all in agreement to participate.
Police: Kansas man jailed after 100mph chase on I-70
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a a suspect after a high-speed chase on Interstate 70. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Herington man seriously injured in head-on motorcycle crash
A Herington, Kansas, man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after colliding head-on with a car while riding a motorcycle.
Nearly 8 pounds of marijuana found in Salina traffic stop
Salina Police took a man and woman into custody after discovering nearly 8 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.
Dickinson Co. welcomes Salina detective as new undersheriff
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a detective from Salina as its new undersheriff. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 10, Jeffrey Vaughan started his duties with the agency as its new undersheriff. Vaughan previously worked at the Salina Police Department and has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
