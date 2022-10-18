By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) … Tools exist to do just that, like Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). LCA is a powerful tool to describe and analyze through many criteria the complete value chains of any good, process or service, from cradle to grave, as the saying goes, so as to compare the relative merits of the solutions, at hand or future, from an environmental point of view. Economic, risk and social aspects are not in the LCA procedure and modeling, which only deal with environmental aspects, but are the object of companion normalized procedures, allowing to complete the analysis “in terms of the full life cycle”. A detailed, quite exhaustive, description of LCA can be found on Wikipedia to get familiar with this investigation tool.

