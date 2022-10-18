Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
COP27: Where Urgency, Realism and Ethanol Can Meet
By Andrea Kent (Renewable Industries Canada) The dualities of climate are hard. But rather than exist as opposites, they can work together. At COP27 and beyond, regulators should reach for the possible while leaning into the practical. …. The good news is that recent landmark climate policies in North America are...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
By Brian Jennings (American Coalition for Ethanol/Ethanol Producer Magazine) A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol HPLC: Making Standards More Specialized
By Tom Bryan (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With an impeccable production partner, deep roots in ethanol and a customer base looking for tailored HPLC products, Enertech Solutions is elevating reference materials through customization and robust accreditation. …. The HPLC is the heart of every ethanol lab; it’s the eyes and ears of...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov. Ricketts Announces EPA Approval of State’s Expanded E30 Demonstration Project
(Office of Governor Pete Ricketts) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the continuation of groundbreaking research being done in Nebraska on E30 fuel. Results of the State’s initial pilot program, launched in 2019, showed that E30 is safe and reliable fuel for use in conventional vehicles. Under current EPA guidelines, only flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Through its second phase of research, the State intends to underscore its initial findings in order to support regulatory change to make E30 accessible to all drivers.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
ETIHAD Airways and World Energy Collaborate to Demonstrate the Future of Net-Zero Aviation with Zero Emissions Flight to COP27
(World Energy/CISION) Scheduled Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service to fly via Sharm-El-Sheik delivering COP27 delegates with zero emissions; Operated on Etihad’s Boeing 787 “Greenliner” the flight will leverage SAF Book & Claim systems in partnership with World Energy to overcome SAF logistical and infrastructure challenges; The special operation demonstrates that Book & Claim is crucial to achieving net-zero commercial aviation until SAF becomes more globally available.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
FuelEU Maritime Deal Lets Shipping off the Hook
By Ciarán Cuffe and Jutta Paulus (Greens/EFA/EurActiv) Low targets, few incentives, and a myriad of exemptions have hollowed out the potential of FuelEU Maritime to kickstart the decarbonisation journey of a historically underregulated sector, argue Jutta Paulus and Ciarán Cuffe. …. However, the International Maritime Organisation has failed to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
OHI: Redefining How the World Measures and Benchmarks the Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen — NOvember 2, 2022 — ONLINE
As global organizations accelerate their decarbonization strategies, hydrogen has emerged as a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Approximately USD 37 billion has been committed to as part of hydrogen strategies adapted by various countries in addition to the private sector announcing a USD 300 billion additional investment. In contrast, achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050, investment of USD 1 200 billion will be required in low-carbon hydrogen supply and use through to 2030.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
BOTTLE Project Outlines New Two-Step Process for Turning Mixed Plastic Waste into Valuable Bioproducts
(U.S. Department of Energy) Combining chemical and biological processes is a promising new strategy for the valorization of mixed plastic waste, according to researchers from the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment (BOTTLE) Consortium. BOTTLE is a collaboration between scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and peers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Why Isn’t Life Cycle Analysis More Popular for the Merit Order of Future Energies?
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) … Tools exist to do just that, like Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). LCA is a powerful tool to describe and analyze through many criteria the complete value chains of any good, process or service, from cradle to grave, as the saying goes, so as to compare the relative merits of the solutions, at hand or future, from an environmental point of view. Economic, risk and social aspects are not in the LCA procedure and modeling, which only deal with environmental aspects, but are the object of companion normalized procedures, allowing to complete the analysis “in terms of the full life cycle”. A detailed, quite exhaustive, description of LCA can be found on Wikipedia to get familiar with this investigation tool.
Comments / 0