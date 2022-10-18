By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) One of the basic advocacy lines for the promotion of bioenergy in transport, biofuels or biogas, is calling for technology neutrality when comparing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint. Only fair that all solutions should be treated with equity in mind, with logic and reason for such scientific or technological matters, avoiding what psychologists, since Daniel Kahneman, Nobel prize in Economy in 2002, call cognitive biases, a typical one being to forget, unintentionally of course, that the whole value chain has to be evaluated.

2 DAYS AGO