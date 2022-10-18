Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
By Brian Jennings (American Coalition for Ethanol/Ethanol Producer Magazine) A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol HPLC: Making Standards More Specialized
By Tom Bryan (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With an impeccable production partner, deep roots in ethanol and a customer base looking for tailored HPLC products, Enertech Solutions is elevating reference materials through customization and robust accreditation. …. The HPLC is the heart of every ethanol lab; it’s the eyes and ears of...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Wärtsilä, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels Partner in 100% Biofuel Tests
(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä partnered with Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line and Netherlands based GoodFuels, a market leader in sustainable biofuels, to carry out ship trials operating with biofuel blends. In addition to a 70 percent diesel / 30 percent biofuel blend, the tests were conducted with 100 percent biofuel to determine the effect on overall engine performance, as well as on engine emissions.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Limits to Technology-Neutrality or How to Exclude Biofuels from Future Mobility Renewable Solutions
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) One of the basic advocacy lines for the promotion of bioenergy in transport, biofuels or biogas, is calling for technology neutrality when comparing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint. Only fair that all solutions should be treated with equity in mind, with logic and reason for such scientific or technological matters, avoiding what psychologists, since Daniel Kahneman, Nobel prize in Economy in 2002, call cognitive biases, a typical one being to forget, unintentionally of course, that the whole value chain has to be evaluated.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
ETIHAD Airways and World Energy Collaborate to Demonstrate the Future of Net-Zero Aviation with Zero Emissions Flight to COP27
(World Energy/CISION) Scheduled Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service to fly via Sharm-El-Sheik delivering COP27 delegates with zero emissions; Operated on Etihad’s Boeing 787 “Greenliner” the flight will leverage SAF Book & Claim systems in partnership with World Energy to overcome SAF logistical and infrastructure challenges; The special operation demonstrates that Book & Claim is crucial to achieving net-zero commercial aviation until SAF becomes more globally available.
Comments / 0