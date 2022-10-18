Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
CALENDAR
The 49th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival at Ferrum College runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is staged by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. This is the longest-running folkllife festival in western Virginia; it began in 1973. The festival presents authentic regional folk music, crafts people, horse pullers, coon dog racers, mule jumpers car builders, antique tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshiners and old-time gamers. The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum is the official “State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore” and a major venue on the Crooked Road Music Trail. The festival takes place rain or shine. The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is once again offering a $5 discount for every festival ticket pre-sold online. To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets online visit http://ow.ly/1aev50KvLh3. #Ferrum College #Blue Ridge Folklife Festival #Blue Ridge InstituteandMuseum .
Eagles host William Fleming for Senior Night
Franklin County seeks its sixth win of the season and its fifth in a row tonight (Friday) when the Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m. The Colonels (2-5, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) are a week...
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the new SML Pavilion
Oktoberfest is coming to Smith Mountain Lake. The event will be under the new SML Pavilion tent Oct. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, German-themed food, beer, wine and games for the whole family. The event features the Mountain Top Polka Band from Asheville, North Carolina. The...
Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
Feline Fridays 10 21 2022
Patches is a shy, 5-month-old sweetheart with the prettiest fur patch markings. She loves attention and enjoys playing with toys, especially feathers and strings. She gets along with her other kitten friends who are hanging out at the adoption center. She would enjoy being adopted with a friend in their new forever home. Patches is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
First-half play paces Randolph-Macon
ASHLAND- Randolph-Macon College scored all of its goals in the first half Saturday in a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College. Lillian Holt, Ariel Farmer and Alexa Stohr each netted a goal for the Yellow Jackets (9-3-2, 4-1-1 ODAC). One of Randolph-Macon's goals...
Family YMCA conducts trunk or treat
The Franklin County Family YMCA hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Oc. 14. The event featured multiple decorated vehicles for community members to visit and a costume party. “Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in this year’s Trunk or Treat. It was great to see everyone dressed up! Whether you came in a costume, set up a trunk, donated candy, or just came to socialize, the Y is very thankful. None of this would have been possible without the help of staff and community,” said Karli Johnson, Youth, Family and Fitness director, of the Franklin County Family YMCA.
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
