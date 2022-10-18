ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

High court mulls fights between Kentucky governor, lawmakers

Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s...
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Lawmakers discuss possibility of medical marijuana in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It may be out of session, but members of the Kansas legislature met inside the capitol Wednesday. The goal? To iron out any issues and concerns on a potential medical marijuana bill before the legislature returns in January. "You've already heard several things today, that need...
Federal Judge weighs controversial Florida race instruction law

TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge on Thursday sparred with attorneys about a controversial state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms, as university professors argue it violates speech rights. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s questions came during a hearing involving two challenges...
‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood

A controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that Marion County’s public health agency is pursuing could make it easier for red states across the country to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home care, the sweeping nature of what the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is asking the Supreme Court to do would have far-reaching repercussions. ...
Ohio’s redistricting fight heads to U.S. Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s congressional redistricting lines, ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court twice but put into action by a federal court, are now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The two previous and two current Republican lawmakers who are members of the Ohio Redistricting...
Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot?

Elections for high-profile judicial positions like state Supreme Court justices get a lot of attention, and for good reason. The court issues consequential decisions on fundamental questions of democracy, like redistricting and abortion rights, so there’s a lot at stake. But nearly everyone who interacts with the courts only...
States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory”

Calling it “invalid,” a group of influential judges is coming down against a theory that could give state legislatures the authority to set election and redistricting laws without the oversight of state courts. The Conference of Chief Justices, a group made up of the nation’s highest judicial officers, filed a rare amicus brief recently in […] The post States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races

While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important. Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter...
