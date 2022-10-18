Read full article on original website
Related
Another Governor Nixes Biden's Pardons, But In This State, Voters May Take Matters Into Their Hands
The marijuana legalization initiative in Missouri, known as Amendment 3, has been making headlines recently, mostly thanks to its opponents who are campaigning against it. Now, the measure is getting positive attention because of provisions expunging cannabis-related offenses either automatically or through an appeals process. With President Biden recently pardoning...
Comments / 0