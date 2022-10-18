ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where Vegas Ranks In List Of ‘Best’ Places To Celebrate Halloween

A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas

Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas

Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022

Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
localadventurer.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know

Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location

Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos: ﻿ Fall Moments Package ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas

Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Granny Basketball’ League Comes To Las Vegas

Look out, kids. Grandma’s got the ball. The ‘Granny Basketball’ League is coming to Las Vegas. And they’re looking for recruits! The league consists of women over the age of 50 who just want to play ball. Currently, their oldest member is 92! The league is playing an exhibition here in Las Vegas in hopes of finding new players to join the league, News3LV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

