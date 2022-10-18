Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
963kklz.com
Where Vegas Ranks In List Of ‘Best’ Places To Celebrate Halloween
A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas
Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
963kklz.com
These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Las Vegas Weekly
Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location
Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
Strip facelifts: Las Vegas resorts spending billions to update, upgrade, improve
If tourists want more bang for their buck, looks like the Strip is the right place. Nine Strip properties are in the process of spending billions to update, renovate and remodel, according to a list of projects from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
963kklz.com
Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas
Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
iheart.com
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas boy dies from brain-eating amoeba
A boy has died from an infection commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba while swimming at Lake Mead. The SNHD says the boy may have been exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
963kklz.com
‘Granny Basketball’ League Comes To Las Vegas
Look out, kids. Grandma’s got the ball. The ‘Granny Basketball’ League is coming to Las Vegas. And they’re looking for recruits! The league consists of women over the age of 50 who just want to play ball. Currently, their oldest member is 92! The league is playing an exhibition here in Las Vegas in hopes of finding new players to join the league, News3LV reported.
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
