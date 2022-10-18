DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says 12 pit bull dogs rescued from a "terrible situation" are now happy and health and ready for adoption. The Humane Society said humane agents removed the dogs from a "neglectful circumstance about a month ago. The dogs were extremely malnourished and dehydrated. One female was very far along in her pregnancy and she gave birth to a litter of puppies soon after arriving to the Humane Society shelter.

