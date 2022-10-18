ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton247now.com

Car theft operation leads to 12 arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A joint operation of law enforcement agencies carried out a countywide grand theft auto suppression operation on Tuesday. To address the rise in vehicle thefts, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and police departments in Springboro, Kettering, Trotwood, and Butler Township along with Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the operation.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fire destroys Miami Township apartment building

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire likely destroyed a 12-unit apartment complex Friday, fire officials said. Miami Valley Fire officials were called about 2:44 p.m. Friday to Towering Pine Drive for a fire in a three-story apartment building. Brandon Barnett, Miami Valley Fire District chief, said that the fire got a...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

County, federal law enforcement finds drugs, cash during multiple searches in Trotwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies say they took pounds of illegal drugs and thousands of illicit pills off the streets. The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the FBI SWAT team, served search warrants Oct. 19 at "numerous locations" in Trotwood. During those searches, law enforcement says they seized about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, about 5 pounds of fentanyl, about 10,000 fentanyl pills and a "large quantity of cash.
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Search underway for wanted man out of Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that will help in locating a man wanted on several charges. Joseph W. Fee was charged with rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business by a Warren County Grand Jury on Friday, according to sheriff's office. Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Multi-vehicle crash leads to CareFlight transport in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury incident on October 19, at around 4:38 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by 78-year-old Don...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

U.S. 35 eastbound near North Fairfield Road closed due to crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound U.S. 35 between North Fairfield Road and Factory Road is shut down, according to Beavercreek Police. The department tweeted that the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn any further details.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County Sheriff's Office holds school shooting training session

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports that a training session on profiling young killers, school shooters, mass murderers, and serial killers was held by the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The renowned Phil Chalmers, who has personally interviewed numerous convicted killers, was the guest speaker at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Middletown to host Fall Fest

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) - Fall is in the air and the City of Middletown is celebrating. To celebrate the autumn season, Middletown will host Fall Fest at Sunset Park. There will be music, food, craft vendors, kids’ games and activities, and much more. Entertainment will feature singer/songwriter Coy Cromer,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Humane Society offering adoption special for pit bulls after 12 rescued

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says 12 pit bull dogs rescued from a "terrible situation" are now happy and health and ready for adoption. The Humane Society said humane agents removed the dogs from a "neglectful circumstance about a month ago. The dogs were extremely malnourished and dehydrated. One female was very far along in her pregnancy and she gave birth to a litter of puppies soon after arriving to the Humane Society shelter.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Rebuilding Together Dayton receives $1,800,000 investment to upgrade local homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. Up to 100 homes that are hazardous or in bad condition will receive rehabilitation and repair services thanks to a $1,800,000 investment...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Public Health in Miami County receives safe communities grant

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Public Health will receive federal traffic safety grant funding to continue awareness on safe driving practices throughout the county. The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $46,200 for the county's safe communities program for the 2023 fiscal year. In...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Freeze Warning for entire Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from midnight until 10 am on Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants. Exposed outdoor piping should also be protected, and don't forget about...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Development firm weighing new downtown Dayton project

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A prolific development company has its sights set on a downtown project that may lure a long-desired tenant. The project will create new jobs and provide more residential options. Jason Dorsey, principal designer/director of asset management for Columbus-based Windsor Companies, said they have plans...
DAYTON, OH

