dayton247now.com
Car theft operation leads to 12 arrests
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A joint operation of law enforcement agencies carried out a countywide grand theft auto suppression operation on Tuesday. To address the rise in vehicle thefts, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and police departments in Springboro, Kettering, Trotwood, and Butler Township along with Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the operation.
Fire destroys Miami Township apartment building
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire likely destroyed a 12-unit apartment complex Friday, fire officials said. Miami Valley Fire officials were called about 2:44 p.m. Friday to Towering Pine Drive for a fire in a three-story apartment building. Brandon Barnett, Miami Valley Fire District chief, said that the fire got a...
County, federal law enforcement finds drugs, cash during multiple searches in Trotwood
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies say they took pounds of illegal drugs and thousands of illicit pills off the streets. The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the FBI SWAT team, served search warrants Oct. 19 at "numerous locations" in Trotwood. During those searches, law enforcement says they seized about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, about 5 pounds of fentanyl, about 10,000 fentanyl pills and a "large quantity of cash.
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
Search underway for wanted man out of Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that will help in locating a man wanted on several charges. Joseph W. Fee was charged with rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business by a Warren County Grand Jury on Friday, according to sheriff's office. Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area after cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash leads to CareFlight transport in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury incident on October 19, at around 4:38 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by 78-year-old Don...
U.S. 35 eastbound near North Fairfield Road closed due to crash
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound U.S. 35 between North Fairfield Road and Factory Road is shut down, according to Beavercreek Police. The department tweeted that the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn any further details.
Butler County Sheriff's Office holds school shooting training session
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports that a training session on profiling young killers, school shooters, mass murderers, and serial killers was held by the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The renowned Phil Chalmers, who has personally interviewed numerous convicted killers, was the guest speaker at the...
NTSB investigator says plane cleared for landing moments before deadly Marietta crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots of a plane in a deadly crash in Marietta, Ohio, had reported no problems and had been cleared for landing at the Parkersburg airport about 40 seconds before witnesses described seeing the aircraft sharply descend and crash.
'Hell yes': Butler Co. prosecutor says he'll retry Gurpreet Singh in quadruple murder case
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge declares a mistrial in the death penalty case against Gurpreet Singh, the 40-year-old truck driver accused of killing four members of his family. It was a three-week trial, and it has been three-and-a-half years since Gurpreet Singh says he came home to...
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for prisoner who killed inmate in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a Warren County Correctional Institution prisoner who murdered another inmate. Victoria Drain, legally changed her name from Joel Drain, while her appeal is pending. Drain told two stories to investigators. Initially, she said she was...
City of Middletown to host Fall Fest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) - Fall is in the air and the City of Middletown is celebrating. To celebrate the autumn season, Middletown will host Fall Fest at Sunset Park. There will be music, food, craft vendors, kids’ games and activities, and much more. Entertainment will feature singer/songwriter Coy Cromer,...
Humane Society offering adoption special for pit bulls after 12 rescued
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says 12 pit bull dogs rescued from a "terrible situation" are now happy and health and ready for adoption. The Humane Society said humane agents removed the dogs from a "neglectful circumstance about a month ago. The dogs were extremely malnourished and dehydrated. One female was very far along in her pregnancy and she gave birth to a litter of puppies soon after arriving to the Humane Society shelter.
Rebuilding Together Dayton receives $1,800,000 investment to upgrade local homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. Up to 100 homes that are hazardous or in bad condition will receive rehabilitation and repair services thanks to a $1,800,000 investment...
Public Health in Miami County receives safe communities grant
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Public Health will receive federal traffic safety grant funding to continue awareness on safe driving practices throughout the county. The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $46,200 for the county's safe communities program for the 2023 fiscal year. In...
Freeze Warning for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from midnight until 10 am on Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants. Exposed outdoor piping should also be protected, and don't forget about...
Dayton Metro Library hosts the "Be a Champion" Exhibit at two locations through November
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This fall, the Dayton Metro Library is showcasing an exhibit honoring people who impact others in the community, and will also highlight champions in the Dayton community. The champion exhibit features various educational posters. A display inside the library's main branch shows the faces of people...
Development firm weighing new downtown Dayton project
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A prolific development company has its sights set on a downtown project that may lure a long-desired tenant. The project will create new jobs and provide more residential options. Jason Dorsey, principal designer/director of asset management for Columbus-based Windsor Companies, said they have plans...
Greene Health Public Health to begin offering COVID-19 boosters for kids 5-11 years old
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health will begin offering the updated COVID-19 booster for children 5 to 11 years old. Beginning Friday, Oct. 21, GCPH will offer the Pfizer vaccine. "Since children are back in school and people are resuming pre-pandemic activities and behaviors, there is the potential...
Fran DeWine and Tina Husted visit Dayton, discuss the future for Ohio children
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fran DeWine, the First Lady of Ohio, and Tina Husted, the Second Lady, stopped in Dayton on Thursday, during their Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour. Families from Ohio, business owners, and the wives of other statewide candidates joined them at sites all around the state. In...
