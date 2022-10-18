Read full article on original website
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Polygon
Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances
Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said in an impassioned, tearful stream on Saturday that she is being manipulated and abused by her husband. Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her husband, who was not named, has forced her to stream, threatened to hurt her dogs, and has taken control of her finances and bank account.
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
The Antitrust Lawsuits That Epic Games And Match Group Have Already Filed Against Google Are Being Expanded
New claims have been added to the litigation against Google by Epic Games and Match Group. The two corporations claim that the search giant bribed app makers who built their Android app shops. A federal court in California’s Northern District has recently received the motion. Tinder and OKCupid are owned by Match Group, which is also responsible for the popular game Fortnite developed by Epic Games. Many businesses worry that Google has monopolistic power since it controls Android’s most popular app marketplace.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse launches YouTube channel dedicated to Second Amendment
Kyle Rittenhouse announced he has started a YouTube channel dedicated to supporting the Second Amendment. “I am super excited to announce I will be starting a YouTube channel!” Rittenhouse wrote in the caption of his first video post. “I look forward to creating content about guns and talking about the 2nd amendment with all of you!”
Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'
According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Zuckerberg Bet Big (and Maybe Got the Metaverse Very Wrong)
Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to see the light. The Meta Platforms (META) CEO has been having a rough time since he turned his attention toward the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. He went so far as to change his parent company's name to Meta Platforms from Facebook. He...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Washington Examiner
Upgrades to TikTok and YouTube as both attempt to outcompete the other
Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube are in an increasingly heated battle to win over more users. TikTok adopted two new upgrades this week to help mirror its competitor, Google-owned YouTube, including changes to its editing process and livestreaming. Now, creators can edit their videos in the app to include up to 2,200 character-long descriptions, similar to YouTube's option to include lengthy descriptions full of outside links.
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
SFGate
YouTube Names Games Industry Vet Leo Olebe New Head of Gaming
Google exec Leo Olebe, who has worked in the games industry for over 20 years, will move into a new role as global head of gaming at YouTube, the unit that encompasses gaming-related content and partnerships, including livestreaming. Olebe most recently was managing director for the games partnerships team for...
YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K
In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.
Digital Trends
Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature
As its answer to TikTok, Reels is clearly a particularly important priority for Meta. Which is why a number of its platforms’ recent feature updates often involve Reels. And today’s announcement was not exempt from Meta’s push to make Reels just as competitive as TikTok. On Thursday,...
Engadget
Google launches its News Showcase program in France
It will give users free access to some paywalled content from partner publications. Google has launched News Showcase in France, and it has teamed up with over 65 publishers representing over 130 publications for the program's expansion in the country. Now, users in France will see panels populated by articles from participating publications when they navigate to the News tab on Android, iOS or the web and in Discover on the mobile platforms. The tech giant says its partners include not just national outlets, but also regional and local ones, including 20 minutes, La Dépêche, L’Equipe, L'Express, Le Figaro, La Provence, Le Monde, Les Echos, Groupe EBRA and Le Parisien.
Google Search revamp makes it easier to identify the sites appearing in search results
Google is changing the way it displays search results on mobile, adding site names and favicons to each item.
WhatsApp is now joining Google in bashing iMessage
Over the last year, Google has pressured Apple to adopt the RCS standard and help break down the artificial walls between messaging platforms. Apple remains adamant in its opposition, with CEO Tim Cook recently saying he would “love to convert you to an iPhone” user. Now, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is using an advertisement for WhatsApp features to take a dig at Apple’s stubbornness.
Following Google, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg takes aim at the green and blue bubbles of Apple's iMessage
Earlier this year, Google blasted Apple for iMessage deficiencies that make texting between Android and iPhone devices a poor user experience.
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg really wants iPhone users to shift to WhatsApp
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A campaign from Meta-owned WhatsApp saysiMessage is less secure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushing incorrect claims about the Apple messaging service. An advertisement displayed above Penn Station is making the rounds with heads of...
