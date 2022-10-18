Abigail "Abbey" De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Ponca City.

