KTUL
Tulsa City Council considering economic development plan for Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council is considering an economic development plan for Woodland Hills Mall. It would mean creating a special tax zone in the area to help pay for the improvements. During Wednesday's council meeting, the chairwoman said "a robust discussion was held," so there was no vote.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
KTUL
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
sapulpatimes.com
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage
Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
guthrienewspage.com
Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt
(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Pawhuska Journal
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Ponca City.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
koamnewsnow.com
Pedestrian injured in multi-vehicle crash in Grove, Okla
GROVE, Okla. – On October 19th, early morning reports of an injury crash just 3 miles north of Grove, Oklahoma alerted Delaware County Emergency Services. Just after 7:00 a.m., Delaware County Dispatch received reports of a multi-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian. The Delaware County detachment Troop L, assisted...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
KOCO
Authorities speak after person of interest in Okmulgee case is in custody
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities spoke to KOCO 5 after a person of interest in the Okmulgee case was taken into custody. This occurred after the remains of four men were found in a river last Friday. "We're just glad that we could be a part of taking Mr. Kennedy...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
